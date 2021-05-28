Memorial Day weekend is a time to reflect and think about those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for their country, and the Gold Star families of Otter Tail County.
What is a Gold Star family? The terms Gold Star family, Gold Star spouses, and Gold Star wives traditionally refer to the survivors of military members killed in the line of duty.
According to the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, the terminology originated around World War I, as families began to hang flags in their windows that displayed a gold star for each relative killed in military service. The title “gold star mother” was used unofficially to describe a woman who had lost a child in service until the national organization American Gold Star Mothers Inc., was established in 1929. Many Minnesota mothers claimed membership, and local Minnesota chapters followed.
Today, immediate family members like the parents, siblings, spouses, or children receive a Gold Star medal from the Department of Defense, to honor those killed while on active duty.
The department also says the goal of Gold Star Family is to honor the legacy of every fallen Minnesota hero, while supporting the needs of their families. This is accomplished by a unique set of Gold Star Family services that include support, benefits, and resources. Since unresolved issues and questions can surface months or years after a family’s loss, MDVA Gold Star Family services are available for as long as anyone needs them.
Otter Tail County Veterans Service officer, James Olson said this year there will be in-person observances of the holiday, but due to COVID-19 precautions, there will not be a keynote speaker this year.
The Fergus Falls Memorial Day program will be held on Monday at Veterans Park starting at 10 a.m. Following that, a VFW gravesite program will be held and a ceremony with the Fergus Falls VFW Post 612 Auxiliary’s presidents dropping flowers in the river at the bridge. A color guard and firing squad with “Taps” will conclude the program.
