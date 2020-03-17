The Victor Lundeen Company in downtown Fergus Falls is offering a unique service to customers who do not wish to mingle with other customers during this coronavirus threat. Customers wishing to not miss giving books, gifts and cards for birthdays, anniversaries and other occasions may call and speak with one of our customer relations team who will gather the items for the customer, gift wrap, accept payment on the phone and have the order ready for pick-up. Gift cards are always available for purchase and can be shipped anywhere in the United States with no shipping fee. They can be purchased online at www.victorlundeens.com or on the phone. Customers that are needing items printed can email their files and orders directly to the store at lundeens@prtel.com or visit our website. Order pick up will be made in the parking lot behind the store.
Business delivery to offices within Fergus Falls city limits will continue as usual.
The Victor Lundeen Company is also taking extra precautions to help customers feel safe shopping in their store.
• The store is cleaned daily, with the focus on high-traffic areas of our store.
• Employees are encouraged to take common-sense health precautions, such as frequent hand washing or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer. While we appreciate the incredible dedication of our employees, we're also reminding them to stay home if they are sick.
These safeguards and precautions are made with everyone in mind. We will continue to follow guidance from health agencies to maintain a safe and healthy shopping experience.
Thank you for shopping at Victor Lundeen’s and we look forward to continuing to serve you for many years to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.