The executive committee of the Viking Library System Governing Board will meet on Feb. 18, 2019, at 5:15 p.m. at the Viking Library System office, Fergus Falls.

Here is the Viking Library System board meeting schedule for 2020.

The board meets in the meeting room at the Viking Library offices, Fergus Falls.

• Feb. 18 at 5:15 p.m. (Executive Committee).

• March 17 at 6 p.m. (Governing Board).

• April 21 at 5:15 p.m. (Executive Committee).

• May 19 at 6 p.m. (Governing Board).

• June 16 at 5:15 p.m. (Executive Committee).

• July 21 at 6 p.m. (Governing Board).

• Aug. 18 at 5:15 p.m. (Executive Committee).

• Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. (Governing Board).

• Oct. 20 at 5:15 p.m. (Executive Committee).

• Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. (Governing Board).

• Dec. 15 at 5:15 p.m. (Executive Committee).

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments