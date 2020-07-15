The Viking Library System Governing Board will be holding its monthly meeting Tuesday, July 21 at 6 p.m. 

In response to COVID-19 and pursuant to Minnesota Statute Chapter 12 Emergency Management, Governor Walz declared a state of emergency. In accordance with the state of emergency and Minnesota Statute Chapter 13D.021, the Viking Library System (VLS) Governing Board and VLS staff will participate in the meeting by telephone or other electronic means rather than being personally present at the regular Viking Library System meeting location. 

The meeting will be conducted electronically via Zoom. Members of the public may monitor the meeting at  https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89151941034?pwd=UldISjlwcW4vWHorTHZybWd0Zk9kQT09 or via phone at 1-312-626-6799 U.S. (toll free), Meeting ID: 891 5194 1034; Password: 566516

