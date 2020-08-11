The Viking Library System Executive Committee will be holding its monthly meeting Aug. 18 at 5:15 p.m. via Zoom.
In response to COVID-19 and pursuant to Minnesota Statute Chapter 12 Emergency Management, Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of emergency. In accordance with the state of emergency and Minnesota Statute Chapter 13D.021, some or all members of the Viking Library System (VLS) Executive Committee and VLS staff will participate in the meeting by telephone or other electronic means rather than by being personally present at the regular meeting location: 1915 Fir Ave. W., Fergus Falls.
The meeting will be conducted electronically via Zoom. Members of the public may monitor the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88012603181 or via phone at 1-312-626-6799 US (toll free), Meeting ID: 880 1260 3181.
