In response to COVID-19 Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of emergency. In accordance with the state of emergency and guidelines, the Viking Library System (VLS) Governing Board and VLS staff will participate in their June 16 meeting at 5:15 p.m. by telephone or other electronic means rather than being personally present at the regular Viking Library System meeting location. 

The meeting will be conducted electronically via Zoom. Members of the public may monitor the meeting at: us02web.zoom.us/j/81274222326pwd=Q1gwRVRBWXJCbnNSWE9VN21sdmZRUT09, or via phone at 1-312-626-6799 (toll-free), meeting ID: 812 7422 2326; password: 945530.

