More is being learned about what transpired and led up to the shooting of a woman on the night of Apr. 10 in Pelican Rapids.
According to court records filed in Otter Tail County District Court on Apr. 13, county dispatch received a 911 call from a female crying and screaming that someone was shot at a home on the 100 block of 11th Street SE, in Pelican Rapids.
Pelican Rapids Police Chief Jeff Stadum arrived at the residence and learned that the suspect, Phoutthasa Prathane, 36, with a current address in Warroad, had fled from the location in a black pickup truck.
Sheriff deputies arrived at the scene, secured the location and collected evidence. Pelican Rapids Ringdahl Ambulance provided assistance to the victim, who was transported to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls and later to St. Cloud Hospital due to her injuries.
Law enforcement learned that several children were present during the incident and had been taken to a neighbor’s residence for safety. The victim’s mother stated that she was in the kitchen cooking when Prathane burst through the door and started punching and kicking her daughter. She shared that she tried to grab the victim to help shelter her from Prathane, but he then threw her into a stack of water bottles. She said she heard several gunshots and observed Prathane shoot the victim in each of her legs and her lower abdomen.
Detectives later spoke to the victim at the hospital, and she explained that she was with Prathane for 10 years and that they had six children together. They had been living in Warroad until October 2021 when he became abusive, so she had left with all her children and eventually moved to Pelican Rapids with her parents.
The victim also told detectives that she had not spoken with Prathane since leaving Warroad, but that he had tried to contact her and she had obtained an order for protection against him.
She stated that on Apr. 10, she was outside when she noticed Prathane’s black pickup drive up the street. She said she ran into the house and pushed the button to close the garage door, but Prathane pushed his way through and got into the house. He then punched her in the face and head, while her mother tried to grab her. She told detectives that the next thing she remembered was pain in her legs and lower abdomen and thought he may have had a blue handkerchief over the gun as she did not see it. She said she had two or three guns that she left in Warroad.
A detective noted seeing a blue handkerchief lying on the floor of the kitchen.
Detectives learned that the victim suffered from three gunshot wounds, her pelvic bone was broken from a bullet and that the bullet was still located within her abdominal area, which may have to be surgically removed.
While processing the scene, detectives observed that a bullet had traveled through a kitchen cabinet and entered a water bottle from the stack where the victims’s mother was when pushed by Prathane. They also collected a bullet in the floor of the kitchen above where six children were playing in a basement during the incident.
Prathane was apprehended after a high-speed chase on Apr. 12, and was transported to the Otter Tail County Detention Facility.
Following his arrest, Prathane admitted that he shot the victim two times because he could not see his children and that he had fled to Iowa as he knew law enforcement was looking for him. Prathane stated that he left the black pickup near the Esterville, Iowa, Police Department and purchased a Cadillac. He indicated that he was on his way back to Pelican Rapids to "take out" the victim’s father. In the course of the interview, Prathane further explained that when he fled the area, he disposed of a firearm on the west side of Maplewood State Park. Specifically, a silver barreled, black handle 40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun.
Law enforcement later located, in a culvert, the described firearm and two additional long rifles with ammunition.
Prathane has a history with law enforcement, with previous violent crimes in Iowa.
He was convicted in 2008 on felony-harassment charges and second degree robbery in 2011.
Prathane’s next court date is scheduled for an omnibus hearing on May 2. Prathane remains jailed at the Otter Tail County Detention Center on five separate charges including second degree murder, first degree burglary with a dangerous weapon and two counts of first degree assault, felon in possesion of a fiream/ammunition.