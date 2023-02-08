A Henning student is being recognized for excelling at the Falcon View Connections Academy, statewide online school, based out of Woodbury.
Eva Labart was recently selected to be one of FVCA Students of the Month in recognition of her achievements and leadership in the virtual classroom.
In a release from the educational institution, Anne Wasmund, FVCA Principal, said the award recognizes achievements in and out of the virtual classroom. Labart is currently in 10th Grade or sophomore year.
Labart was nominated by her teacher, Ms. Tarutis, because of her hard work and outstanding attitude towards learning. The Henning youth enrolled in Falcon View Connections Academy in 2020 to have a more flexible learning schedule to work around days when she is unable to focus due to her migraines.
“Falcon View gives me more opportunity to work at my own pace so that I don't get too behind on migraine days,” she said. “I like being able to sleep in and to rework my schedule on those rough days.”
Wasmund also added that, “As a Student of the Month, Eva will be presented a certificate of achievement, recognized in the school’s monthly newsletter, and featured on the school’s social media platforms. Each month during the school year, FVCA will recognize students in grades K through 12.”
“Our students of the month demonstrate leadership and an extraordinary commitment to learning while serving as strong role models for their peers,” said Wasmund. “The members of our faculty and staff are proud to give these virtual classroom leaders the recognition they each deserve.”
According to the release, “At Falcon View Connections Academy, students receive an online education that is tailored to their individual needs. The combination of state-certified teachers, a proven curriculum focused on both academics and social-emotional learning, and a nurturing, safe academic environment prepares students to thrive in a changing world.”
On their website, FVCA states that the school is supported by Pearson, the world’s learning company and they provide a complete, full-time education for children — one that includes all the core courses, electives and social opportunities K‒12 students need. Caring teachers specialize in online learning and work with parents. Together, they set individual goals and ensure that students learn. The academy prepares children for a bright future — whether that includes college, technical training, or career readiness.
FVCA students also have the unique opportunity to participate in district sports and activities, so they can work in the environment that works best for them while having the opportunity to participate in state-wide competitions and athletics.