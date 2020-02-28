Four months ago you could find area farmers tucking their machinery away for the winter with crops still in the field.
Many had run an obstacle course in 2019 that included an extension of a trade war with China, a late spring planting season, saturated fall soil conditions, high moisture levels, a shortage of liquid petroleum for drying grain and poor grain prices.
It was not what they were giving up, they had just realized the time had come to leave the field. It would be there when they returned in 2020.
With the busy month of March at hand — the start of the calving season for beef farmers and a lot of machinery maintenance for everyone — an early setback for producers in 2020 is the Coronavirus threat. Washington announced an $80 billion grain deal with China in January but the only news coming out of the world’s largest market for U.S. grain recently has been the deadly threat posed to human life by disease.
The uncertainty in China is very real and it is stalling Phase 1 grain purchases by the Asian superpower according to Jon Stueve, manager of the farmers elevator.
“When they signed Phase 1, everyone hoped the orders would be coming but that hasn’t happened,” Stueve said. “The markets have been pretty doughty.”
Stueve said the last two weeks have seen soybean prices drop by 30 cents a bushel.
Al Mashek, manager of Elbow Lake Grain, has also witnessed the slumping grain prices and like Stueve, knows that much of China’s reluctance to sign orders are tied to the Coronavirus, which through Thursday had infected more than 70,500 people in China and taken 1,770 lives.
“There was a lot of hope placed in that Phase 1,” Mashek said, who has seen prices flatten in recent weeks. “It’s really been quiet. Markets don’t like uncertainty.”
Stueve said another early 2020 problem some farmers have run into as they harvest during the winter months has been seeing their equipment falling into the mud in spots where snow cover has insulated the ground.
Yet 2020 is still a chapter yet to be written.
Ashby Equity Lead Agronomist Taylor Kemper has seen less uncertainty in the customers she has dealt with this winter. A year ago farmers were asking serious questions about what they should plant and how much.
“There has not been as much indecision this year,” Kemper said. “We’ll probably see them go a little more heavy on corn than last year with more corn-on-corn acres.”
Kemper pointed out that farmers who left crops standing in the field over the winter will first have to combine, then get those fields worked up, fertilized and then planted.
Kemper has been pleasantly surprised that she has seen no big local farm sales over the winter and has not heard much about farmers retiring. Both were predicted in 2019.
Mashek remembers corn being planted around Elbow Lake two or three weeks later than normal in 2019. It is obvious that those with extra work this spring will want to get into their fields early.
“It’s enough to get you down but they are tough,” Stueve said. “They are a real resilient bunch.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.