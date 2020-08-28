On Saturday, Aug. 29, family and friends will have the opportunity to once again visit family members who are in senior care facilities. But while restrictions may have been loosened, a few local facilities will still remain closed to in-building visits.
According to the guidance by the Minnesota Department of Health, facilities must have 28 days without any COVID-19 exposure. Fergus Falls facilities Mill Street Residence and PioneerCare have both had cases of COVID-19 recently and will continue current visiting plans until after.
“We are working on our plan,” Mill Street Residence director Mick Siems said. “Because we had a positive test, we do need to hold off in-facility visitation for 28 days. That puts us at around early to mid-September.”
Steve Guttormson, marketing and development director for PioneerCare, also shared Siems sentiments and stated that while communities may have limited spread, facilities may differ. “I keep looking at the state’s information. We’re not all in the same boat in making that decision. It is a decision for each facility not necessarily the community,” Guttormson said.
Both directors stated that their facilities are continuing to follow protocols to keep residents and staff safe and conduct testing to check for coronavirus. Each facility is anticipating a move to in-house visitation after they clear the 28-day period.
PioneerCare is currently offering outside visits and open window visits at Pioneer Cottage. Guttormson mentioned that visitation protocol is fluid as things keep changing. Siems said that Mill Street presently does not have outside visitation, but hopes that they can ease into in-house visitation after the 28-day period.
In the meantime, it is recommended that visitors call facilities to find out what options they have to visit loved ones and for the latest visitation restrictions. “We ask that people call 24 hours ahead. It’s like setting up a reservation. The process takes some planning to prepare a resident for a visit,” Guttormson said.
