The M State Invitational reception is wrapping up soon.
A perennial favorite at the Charles Beck Gallery, on M State's Fergus Falls campus, the M State Invitational Art Show showcases paintings, drawings, sculpture, pottery, photography, textiles and other art forms created by area artists.
The exhibition will culminate with a public reception with the artists on May 6 from 1-3 p.m. in Legacy Hall. All are welcome, and there is no cost to attend.
“The Invitational Art Show is a longstanding tradition at the college,” M State Art Collection Curator and Ceramics Instructor Lori Charest says. “Many different types of art will be on display, made by artists who are known and celebrated in our local communities.”
Charles Beck
Beck and His Students runs May 15-September 15, at the Charles Beck Gallery. Reception July 27, 4-6 p.m.
Charles Beck’s 100th birthday would have been this year and to celebrate, M State is presenting “Beck and His Students: An Alumni Art Exhibit.”
Some may not be aware, but M State’s collection of works by Beck are believed to be the most extensive in the area and feature rarely seen pieces including earlier abstracts, oil paintings, a lithograph, oil sketches and carvings. These works will be shown alongside the recent paintings of five of Beck’s former students: Chuck Christianson, Mary Guttormson Erickson, Jim Fletcher, Scott Gunvaldson and Bruce Thompson.
In addition Beck’s works can be found elsewhere on campus, including a mural in the library and a carved wood mural in the science wing.
M State said the exhibition is part of “2023: A Year of Beck,” a broader, year-long collaborative effort with Kaddatz Galleries and the Otter Tail County Historical Society in Fergus Falls and the Rourke Art Gallery and Museum in Moorhead, to honor Beck’s legacy. “A Year of Beck” includes several art exhibitions as well as an exhibition tour, hands-on community art classes and workshops, and a summer block party in downtown Fergus Falls.
Wearable Art
Lake Region Arts Council announces the opening date and reception of the current exhibition, “Wearable Art Exhibit” which opened May 1 and closing June 28. LRAC Main Gallery is located at the historic River Inn, 133 South Mill Street in Fergus Falls. The reception with artists talks will be held May 16, 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the LRAC Main Gallery. Receptions are open to the public and you are encouraged to come and enjoy visiting with the artists and viewing their wearable artwork.
"The exhibit will feature creative and unusual uses of fiber, textiles and other materials. This will be a juried exhibit of work by artists living in the LRAC 9 county region. The public is invited to visit the Gallery and enjoy this unique fashion show,” explains Maxine Adams, LRAC executive director.
The artists featured in this wearable exhibit are the following; Audrey Dahl of Detroit Lakes, Wendy Davenport of Fergus Falls, Dominic Facio of Fergus Falls, Christy Goulet of Dilworth, Yvonne Hanley of Fergus Falls, Victoria Hanna of Fergus Falls, Jessica Hexum of Fergus Falls, Jennifer Hippe of Starbuck, Madison Hubert of Fergus Falls, Sarah Karsnia of Fergus Falls, Sharon Marquardt of Henning, Katy Olson of Fergus Falls, Joan Jarvis Ellison of Pelican Rapids and Mary Jo Wentz of Battle Lake.
The gallery hours are Monday thru Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please email or call before you visit the gallery to ensure that the gallery is open that day. Call the LRAC office (toll free in MN) at 1-800-262-2787 or 218-739-5780 or email LRAC4@LRACgrants.org.
Legacy Amendment
In celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage and Mental Health Awareness Month, Kaddatz Galleries announces their newest exhibitions: Legacy Amendment by Nancy X. Valentine in their Main Gallery and ArtREACH in their Window Display from May 4 to June 17. A joint opening reception for these exhibitions will take place on May 11 from 5-7 p.m. with an artist talk planned for 6. This event is free and open to the public with refreshments provided.
This exhibition is described as "the tethering point of two bodies of work. The series that came first was created in the spring of 2021 as a part of Springboard for the Arts" Artists Respond: Equitable Rural Futures. Valentine titled it “The Audacity to be Asian in Rural America: we owe you no apologies” featuring the 12 animals of the Chinese Zodiac with focus on her family of origin - the Chinese side.
Valentine is a Chinese American artist living and making a life in Otter Tail County. Conceived as the second child of a family residing in Lanzhou, Gansu during the era of China’s "One Child Policy," Valentine views her artistry as a channel to deepen her cultural connections to and between her Chinese heritage and Midwestern roots. Valentine’s artwork is woven with nuance and symbolism resulting in conceptually complex visual stories meant to evoke empathy.
Also on view at Kaddatz Galleries in their Main Gallery Window Display will be an ArtREACH exhibit featuring artwork created by participants of ArtREACH, a program designed to enrich the lives of underserved populations within our community with vibrant arts experiences. Currently, programming serves students from the Area Learning Center, Salvation Army After School Youth, The Matthew House, A Place To Belong and Productive Alternatives.
Creating connections between participants and community members through the arts is at the heart of ArtREACH programming. Relationships between participants, artists and Kaddatz staff have been fostered through recurring classes as well as private gallery tours and artist talks. Not only has the program enriched the lives of the participants, it has deeply impacted the lives of the artists and staff involved as well.