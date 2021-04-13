The Viking Library System Executive Committee will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 20 at 5:15 p.m.
In response to COVID-19 and pursuant to state law, Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of emergency. In accordance with the state of emergency and state law, some members of the Viking Library System (VLS) Executive Committee and VLS staff will participate in the meeting by telephone or other electronic means rather than by being personally present at the regular meeting location: 1915 Fir Ave. W., Fergus Falls. Members of the public may call 218-739-5286 or email info@vikinglibrarysystem.org to receive the Zoom link/phone in information to attend the meeting or may attend the meeting in person at the posted meeting location: 1915 Fir Ave. W., Fergus Falls, MN 56576.
