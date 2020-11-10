The Viking Library System Governing Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.
In response to COVID-19 and pursuant to state laws and guidelines, Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of emergency. In accordance with the state of emergency and state statutes, some or all members of the Viking Library System (VLS) Governing Board and VLS staff will participate in the meeting by telephone or other electronic means rather than by being personally present at the regular meeting location: 1915 Fir Ave. W., Fergus Falls. The meeting will be conducted electronically via Zoom. Members of the public may call 218-739-5286 or email info@vikinglibrarysystem.org to receive the Zoom link and/or phone-in information to attend the meeting.
