The exhibition “Voices and Visions of Resilience” is now on display at the Otter Tail County Historical Museum through Apr. 7.
The display focuses on stories, photography and visual art that illustrates the concept of resilience. It is based on four questions project co-founders Joan Ellison and Kay Olson asked of the people who participated in the project over the summer of 2022.
How has your life been different than you imagined? Can you tell me about a time that was hard for you? How did you get through that time? What are you most proud of?
The exhibit features the inspiring and thoughtful stories of 24 individuals that represent a multicultural cross section of OTC.
In addition, during the 2022 Pelican Rapids Friendship Festival, artists Nancy Valentine and Adam Satterlie guided people as they painted their answers to one of the questions. The banner on display was created by fiber artist Katy Olson using the original paintings by adults and children.
A reception and artist talk will be held on Mar. 24, from 4-6 p.m., at OTCHS.
This project is funded in part by a grant from the Underwood Unitarian Church and by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Lake Region Arts Council from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Additional support was also provided by the Underwood Unitarian Church and the Pelican Rapids Multicultural Committee.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone