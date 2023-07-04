Area businesses were the recipients of the Rising Star award and others, given out annually by United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena Counties.
The Rising Star award is given to businesses that go above and beyond with their campaign, volunteerism, or another ongoing commitment to United Way.
Summer Hammond, executive director at United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena Counties explained how the decision-making and application process works for Rising Star.
“It’s an internal process in our office based on volunteer hours, time put in by the companies (or organizations), we track that throughout the year and between staff and board members it comes as a recommendation and these we choose the prospective business based on that,” said Hammond.
The businesses that received the Rising Star award this year include Bremer Bank of Fergus Falls and Affinity Plus Credit Union.
The Top Five Corporate and Employee Campaign award went to Vector Windows, Service Food Market of Fergus Falls, Perham Health and Perham Living.
The Volunteer of the Year award was presented to Productive Alternatives based in Fergus Falls, Perham Health and Perham Living. Perham Health and Perham Living also received the Top Five Employee Campaign award.
Hammond explained that United Way enjoys the partnership with Productive Alternatives as their clients and staff are dedicated to their community. Productive Alternatives is a strong supporter in the Weekend Feeding Backpack program.
The Top Five Corporate Campaign award was presented to Service Food Market. Service Food has continued to show their support to the United Way campaign through donations and volunteering.
Hammond said all the awards given out recognize that strong partners are what helps United Way continue to support over 35 programs throughout Otter Tail and Wadena Counties and several initiatives including Stuff the Bus, Coats for Kids, 211, Weekend Feeding Backpack program and Imagination Library.
United Way’s mission to improve lives in Otter Tail and Wadena Counties strives to mobilize caring powers in communities. For more information regarding United Way, please visit their website at UWOTW.org or call 218-736-5147.
