Freedom Resource Center for Independent Living Inc. invites the community to join them as they honor their great volunteers, people who stand up for disability rights and employers who are supporters of employing people with disabilities.
Join on Freedom Resource Center’s Facebook page for our virtual awards event Nov. 3-24: weekly award recognition - Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., and Nov. 30- Dec. 4: celebrating Freedom Resource Center.
This year Freedom Resource Center is proud to present the Distinguished Service Award to Nancy Voss. The Distinguished Service Award is given to a group or individual for a significant contribution to the quality of life of people with disabilities. Voss is the coordinator on aging for Otter Tail County. Nancy has a wealth of expertise regarding resources in our community including Medicare programs, housing, and financial assistance. She has taught consumers the importance and knowledge of filling out health care directives and power of attorney documents. She has made significant contributions to the quality of life of people with disabilities which include areas such as education, health care, recreation, civil rights, arts and culture, or community integration. Each year Voss hosts an event with music, numerous vendors, and information relevant for senior citizens. She has an exceptional outgoing friendly personality; in that she can put anyone at ease. Her dedication, advocacy and diligence for helping others is outstanding! Voss’ work greatly contributed to higher standards of independent living for all the people she serves. Voss will be featured on Nov. 10 on Freedom’s Facebook page.
