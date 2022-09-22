Otter Tail County – The State of Minnesota has several options available for those who choose not to vote in person at a polling place on Nov. 8. In Otter Tail County, you can vote early with an absentee ballot starting 46 days before Election Day or Sept. 23. You can request an absentee ballot online, vote early by mail, vote early in person and vote from the military or abroad.
Vote early in person: In OTC, to vote early in person, you may visit the Government Services Center at 510 West Fir Avenue, in Fergus Falls, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or the last Saturday before Election Day, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the day before Election Day, Nov. 7, until 5 p.m.
Vote early by mail: You can also apply to have an absentee ballot sent to you in the mail. When returning your ballot by mail it must be received by your county by Election Day, Nov. 8. Return your ballot by mail or package delivery services such as FedEx or UPS. You can also return your ballot in person no later than 3 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, to the election office that sent your ballot. You may not drop your ballot off at your polling place on election day.
1) Complete an absentee ballot application any time during the year at mnvotes.org or download the paper absentee ballot application from the same site and mail or email it to the auditor’s office. An online version is also available on the secretary of state’s website. Election officials will send voting materials once ballots are available.
2) Read the instructions that come with your ballot carefully! Your ballot will not count if you do not complete all the forms.
3) A witness is a requirement for registered voters for the Nov. 8 election. Non-registered voters will also need a witness and must provide documentation of residency within the precinct.
4) If you are not registered to vote, you will get a registration application in your materials. To register, show your witness one of the identification options listed in the instructions. Your witness must mark which ID you showed them on your signature envelope.
It is strongly encouraged to submit your absentee ballot application as early as possible to allow adequate time for processing your application and for you to return your voted absentee ballot.
Track your ballot: All absentee ballots that are received on time and had the forms filled out correctly will be counted. Visit mnvotes.org to track the status of your ballot and confirm that it was received and counted.
