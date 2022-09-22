Otter Tail County – The State of Minnesota has several options available for those who choose not to vote in person at a polling place on Nov. 8. In Otter Tail County, you can vote early with an absentee ballot starting 46 days before Election Day or Sept. 23. You can request an absentee ballot online, vote early by mail, vote early in person and vote from the military or abroad.



