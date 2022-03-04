Voting is now open for consideration for a $50,000 grant that, if received, would greatly enhance the existing plan for the Downtown Riverfront Redevelopment Project’s splash pad.
The grant, specifically offering splash pad equipment, is offered by Kiwanis International and was applied for by the local Kiwanis Club of Otter Risers. The splash pad equipment offered is supplied by Landscape Structures Inc.
“Phase II of the city’s Downtown Riverfront Redevelopment Project includes dedicated utilities for a splash pad, like plumbing and electrical, but the Splash Pad itself is not included,” explained Gerry Warner of the Otter Risers in regards to the current local plan for a splash pad. “Winning this grant would provide $50,000 worth of splash pad equipment from Landscape Structures Inc., and could lead to a much earlier completion. End result: Fergus area kids could enjoy it much sooner.”
The winner of the grant will be selected from the projects receiving the top 10 numbers of votes, and will be announce on or around Mar. 26.
Voting can be done on a daily basis, and is necessary in order for the Fergus Falls community’s project to remain in the top 10 for consideration. Voting closes at 12 p.m. on Mar. 17 and can be accessed at voting-app.kiwanis.org/ki-va/entry-details/1/1/22.
