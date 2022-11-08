After a contentious election season, voters in Fergus Falls have re-elected one city council member and chosen three new individuals to join the city decision-making team for the 2023-2027 term.
In Ward 1, Laura Job earned her seat on Fergus Falls City Council with 60.06% of the votes, as opposed to sitting council member, Krista Hagberg's 39.79%.
“It is such an honor to be elected as your next council member," shared Job. "The number of votes my campaign received is truly humbling. This is a responsibility that I do not take lightly and I look forward to representing you with the utmost transparency and respect. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you and voting new in 2022.”
Hagberg offered her thanks to the citizens of Ward 1. "I want to thank the constituents of Ward 1 for their support," she stated. "I am incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to serve our community by being on the city council these last four years. However, serving in this capacity is just one way to help make great changes in our community. I plan to continue being engaged and advocating for continued positive progress in Fergus Falls."
Existing council member, Scott Kvamme, was re-elected with 52.78% of the vote, defeating Mark Leighton's vote count, which came in at 46.77% of the vote.
"Thank you to the residents of Fergus Falls Ward 2. It is an honor to be re-elected to the Fergus Falls City Council and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve for another term," Kvamme expressed.
Leighton submitted a lengthy statement, declaring that there is a great deal of work to be done by the city council at the direction of the people, with a focus on spending at a local level.
"You, the people of Fergus, must stand up loud and clear in efforts to be heard and demand this city focus on its primary responsibilities and better manage its current enterprises," Leighton stressed, adding that "I want to express my appreciation to all who have supported me over the last two years and, most recently, this election cycle. Regardless of my election, I will continue to fight for Fergus Falls and God bless us all."
With a seat vacating for the 2023-27 term, Fergus Falls will see Al Kremer on city council for Ward 3, with a votes coming in at 59.89%.
"Thanks to everyone in the third ward," Kremeier shared. "It will be an honor to serve you."
Nate Kunde, whose votes came in at 39.88%, shared: “I have appreciated the opportunity to visit with many awesome people in Ward 3 and throughout the city during my campaign. The support and encouragement I received was humbling, and I thank you all for your kindness. I wish the newly elected council all the best, and hope they keep the community’s overall best interests at the core of their decision making and can put personal differences aside. Fergus Falls has a bright future ahead and with us all working together as a community we can achieve great things!”
Ward 4 elected Scott Rachels to the city council with a total vote of 60.07%.
Despite multiple attempts to make contact with Rachels, Daily Journal Media staff was unable to obtain a quote.
Spencer McGrew, who rounded out the election at 39.35%, said, "It was my honor to be a candidate and participate in our democracy. I wish Scott Rachels well, I know he will do a good job. I look forward to continuing to be involved in the community and making sure Fergus Falls is the best place it can be.”
Additionally, citizens of Fergus Falls were faced with two city questions regarding a local tax for funding of a new aquatic center and improvements to Delagoon Park. Both questions received "yes" votes, with question one earning 59.68% of the vote and question two earning 60.07%.