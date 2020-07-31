The dust has settled and after several individuals and businesses were nominated, Fergus Falls Daily Journal is now looking for votes for the “Best of Otter Tail County 2020.”
Opening Tuesday, voters have been flooding the page selecting their favorites. As of Friday, there are nearly 4,000 votes in the 55 categories. There are four general categories including “Food & Drink,” “Goods & Services,” “Health” and “Other.”
“I am not surprised that the voting took off,” managing editor Zach Stich said. “There are a lot of great people and places to vote for and plenty of categories to chose from.”
Stich also mentioned that voters can vote multiple times for their favorites, limiting it to one vote a day.
The nomination period began July 17 and ended July 27. After nominations were finalized, several categories including Best Bar and Best Bank/Credit Union have a plethora of places to choose from.
To vote, visit fergusfallsdailyjournal.secondstreetapp.com/Best-of-Otter-Tail-County-2020/. Don’t forget as voting is open until Aug. 9 at midnight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.