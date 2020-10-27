With the general election coming up Tuesday, Nov. 3, Otter Tail County citizens are looking to cast their vote for their respective candidates. Here is what you need to know for voting in the county.
Go to your polling place
You must vote at your assigned polling place. It is usually located near where you live. Find your polling place at mnvotes.org. Most polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Be sure to follow the polling place rules.
Sign in or register
If you are registered to vote, your name will be on a list of voters. You just need to write your signature next to your name.
Vote
You will vote in a private area, and your vote is secret. Vote with the provided pen, and completely fill in the oval next to your choice. The ballot instructions will say how many candidates you can choose for each office.
Take your ballot to the ballot box
After you have voted, put your ballot in the ballot-counter machine. Be sure to get your “I Voted” sticker before you leave!
Polling place accessibility
State and federal laws require polling places to be physically accessible.
Assistance from others
You can bring anyone to assist you while you vote, or you can get assistance from election judges. You cannot get assistance from your employer or your union. Assistants cannot influence how you vote or mark the ballot for you if you cannot communicate to them who you want to vote for.
Curbside voting
If you cannot easily leave your vehicle you can ask to have a ballot brought out to you. This is known as “curbside voting.” Two election judges from different major political parties will bring out a ballot to you. When you are finished voting, election judges will bring your ballot inside and put it in the ballot box.
Do I need to bring an ID?
If you are registered, you do not need to show ID. If you did not register before Election Day, you must show proof of your current address. For example, you can show a current Minnesota driver’s license or state ID. Or you can show a photo ID that has your old address, along with a bill that shows your current address.
Questions? Visit: sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/.
