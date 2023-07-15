Astra Health and CentraCare Board of Directors have approved a partnership which aims to expand cancer care and services in the region.
Included in the partnership is the addition of a new cancer center to be built in Wadena on Astra Health’s new main campus. The 20,000 square foot addition will include infusion, radiation oncology and supportive care.
“Keeping care locally is important and cancer care is no exception. We are committed to improving the health of the communities we serve, and this cancer center does just that,” said Joel Beiswenger, CEO for Astra Health.
The project is estimated to cost $23.7 million which will be funded through a lease relationship with a not-for-profit financing agency and a capital campaign through donations and grants. Completion of the center is slated to take place by spring of 2025.
“For more than 20 years, CentraCare has partnered with Astra to serve the healthcare needs of the community,” said Kenneth Holmen, MD, CEO for CentraCare. “We are proud to deepen our relationship with Astra’s excellent team to bring expanded services and expertise to residents of the region.”
CentraCare, based in St. Cloud, is a not-for-profit health system that is committed to bringing quality healthcare to Central Minnesota. Currently there are Centra Care facilities in St. Cloud, Long Prairie, Melrose, Monticello, Paynesville, Redwood Falls, Sauk Centre, Benson and Wilmer. They provide specialty and primary care throughout the region with a focus on rural healthcare.
Based in Wadena, Astra Health provides primary care, surgery services, cancer care, obstetrics, orthopedics and more to patients at its hospital and clinic facilities They serve Wadena, Todd and Otter Tail counties. Astra Health is a private, not-for-profit care system.
CentraCare and Astra leaders, as part of a work team, are finalizing the details of the partnership.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone