The Wadena Fire Department was dispatched on Wednesday at 11:17 a.m. to a multidwelling building fire located on the 200 block of Jefferson Street South in downtown Wadena. Upon arrival of fire personnel, the fire was observed from the east side of the building and heavy fire isolated to an area on the flat top-roof decking. Tenants from inside the building were alerted to smoke filling the apartment hallway, and the landlord attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, before it grew and was unable to manage. All tenants were able to escape the building without injury and will be placed in temporary housing.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to assist fire personnel with the investigation to look for the cause and origin of the fire. The fire has been ruled accidental and was caused from a cigarette container located on the deck portion of the flat-top roof. Seven individual apartment units were considered inhabitable due to smoke damage, minor water damage to two units, power being disconnected and multiple businesses reported water and/or smoke damage.
Assisting the Wadena Fire Department was Verndale Fire Department, Wadena Police Department, Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Tri County Ambulance, Minnesota State Patrol, Wadena City Public Works, and Red Cross.
