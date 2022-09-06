The Cozy Theatre will be hosting the 2022 Whisky Creek Film Festival that is returning to Wadena after a year hiatus, with showings beginning on Sept. 9 and finishing on Sept. 15.
Dave Quincer is the third-generation owner of the theatre, which was built in 1914 and has been in the family since 1923. He explains that they’ve been putting the festival on since about 2005 when a community member approached him with the idea for the event. September is historically is a slow time of the year in the theatre business and this year’s lack of product from Hollywood exacerbates that even more.
“It’s a good time to do it,” Quincer explains. “It brings movies to town we normally probably wouldn’t show. That’s kind of been our goal, to bring stuff to town that people normally wouldn’t see in the theatre in this area.”
The festival is produced by the Whiskey Creek Film Festival committee and will consist of six new films in current release: A Love Song, Phantom of the Open, Mr. Malcolm’s List, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and Vengeance.
“It’s been a fun thing to do, and it has certainly built in popularity over the years,” Quincer notes. “We’re hoping for another good year – with no new Hollywood product, we’ve got some unique original films that I think people will find something in there that they’ll enjoy.”
