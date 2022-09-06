Whiskey Creek Film Festival returns

After a year hiatus, the Whiskey Creek Film Festival returns to the Cozy Theatre in Wadena and is featuring six unique movies. 

 Submitted

The Cozy Theatre will be hosting the 2022 Whisky Creek Film Festival that is returning to Wadena after a year hiatus, with showings beginning on Sept. 9 and finishing on Sept. 15.



