A 27-year-old Wadena woman died early Tuesday when she was struck by a car on Otter Tail County Highway 34 in Dunn Township.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the pedestrian killed in the accident was Amber Rose Gorentz.
Two Otter Tail County deputies were present at the accident site. EMS personnel declared Gorentz dead at the scene.
The driver of the 1997 Honda Civic was Tristan John Walter, 23.
The Honda was westbound on Highway 34 near mile marker 18. The highway is an 18-mile stretch of paved two-lane between Dunvilla and Barnesville.
A report of the accident was logged at 1:50 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.