A Wahpeton man was taken into custody after a nearly two-hour completion of an arrest warrant on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 28 in Wahpeton.
Shadrach Luther Daniel Aho, 32, and law enforcement officers exited 610 Seventh St. N. shortly before 4 p.m. Before Aho entered custody, officers communicated with him, cut through a wooden board at a front entrance and maintained a presence at front and rear entrances.
Responding agencies included the Wahpeton Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, local Special Response Team and Ambulance Service Inc.
Records state that an order to apprehend warrant was issued Tuesday in relation to the following inactive charges: class A misdemeanor-level unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanor-level theft-possession-under $500, class C felony-level theft-possession-dealing in stolen property, five counts total of class A felony-level patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity-with intent to engage with minor and two counts total of class C felony-level solicitation of a minor-victim under 15.
Felony and final (for the misdemeanor charges) dispositional conferences for the charges related to the warrant, as well as additional open charges of class B misdemeanor-level simple assault and class A misdemeanor-level attempted sexual assault-offensive contact, are scheduled for July 18, 2022. As of Wednesday, June 29, no additional charges are listed for Aho.
Attorney Jonathan Green has been retained for the defense, records state. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
The maximum penalty in North Dakota for a class A felony is 20 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class B misdemeanor is 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both.
Aho was not confined in the Richland County Jail as of Wednesday.
