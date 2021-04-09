The Glendalough State Park Citizens Advisory Board will be hosting the park’s 25th annual fundraiser.
The Walk for Glendalough has led to many exciting projects and updates, thanks to the generous contributions and efforts from businesses, private donors, volunteer, and walk participants. All money raised for this event goes directly to park projects.
Since the walk began in 1996, there has been a steady growth to park visitor count. Last year saw an unprecedented increase in visitors to the park - 127,100, up from 85,000 in 2017 and 50,000 in 2013. Enjoy the park’s features and improvements, especially this last year when so many have found the park to be a perfect place to visit to get outdoors and enjoy the beautiful natural environment.
Like last year, this year’s Walk for Glendalough has been modified to be self-guided to meet recommended safety standards for COVID-19, including social distancing. Participants are asked to follow guidelines posted within the park.
Please consider contributing to the Walk for Glendalough event to allow Park Partners to continue to fund many beneficial amenities and projects at the park; the kinds of which are not able to be funded from the DNR park system. Participants can contribute by:
1. Becoming a member of Park Partners, where they are not only supporting Glendalough, but will receive quarterly issues of the park newsletter, Tracks and Trails.
2. Renew membership to Park Partners. Please consider increasing donations to support more improvements in the park.
3. Make a monetary donation to Park Partners.
4. Participate in the Walk for Glendalough.
Send checks (and pledge forms) to:
Glendalough Park Partners
P.O. Box 901
Battle Lake, MN 56515
