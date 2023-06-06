One of the best parts of summer is getting to be outside enjoying the weather after spending months indoors escaping the cold. Starting this summer, there is another great reason to get outside and move. Jessica Grimes, MD, is hosting “Walk with a Doc” sessions starting Jun. 17 in Ottertail.
“One of the most impactful things we can do to improve our health is to just get off the couch and move,” said Dr. Grimes. With the goal of improving health in Otter Tail County, Grimes organized the events to get people moving and focusing on cardiovascular health. Before each walk, she will lead discussions on health-related topics and participants will also have the chance to ask important health questions in a relaxed atmosphere.
Grimes learned about the program at a conference and thought it would be a great chance to get to know patients and the community in a fun, less formal way.
You can join in this unique experience the first and third Saturday of the month at 9 a.m. The walk will begin at the Ottertail Clinic.
Originally from Bismarck, N.D., Grimes has practiced at Duke Primary Care in North Carolina and then Sanford Health in New York Mills. She lives in Ottertail and enjoys the connection she is able to have with the community because of Astera Health’s smaller size. Getting to know her patients and their families is one reason Grimes went into the medical field.
The Walk with a Doc program first began in 2005 when Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio, became frustrated with his inability to change patient behavior and habits in the clinical setting. He invited his patients to go for a walk with him on Saturday morning and to his surprise, over 100 people showed up excited and ready to move. Since then it has grown to be a nationally recognized organization.
The Walk with a Doc website says that they believe that walking is medicine. They believe in the importance of humanizing healthcare and disrupting the white-coat barrier, empowering members of communities to take charge of their own health through preventative medicine and lifestyle changes, and that opportunities to learn about and improve one's health must be accessible for everyone.
If you or anyone you know would be interested, mark Jun. 17 on your calendar, lace up your sneakers, grab some water and head to Ottertail. The event is free of charge and open to anyone who would like to join in the fun and informative event.
For more information on the Ottertail events, use the events page on Asterahealth.org.
