Dr. Jessica Grimes is starting up "Walk with a Doc" sessions in Ottertail City. The program originated in Ohio, in 2005.

One of the best parts of summer is getting to be outside enjoying the weather after spending months indoors escaping the cold. Starting this summer, there is another great reason to get outside and move. Jessica Grimes, MD, is hosting “Walk with a Doc” sessions starting Jun. 17 in Ottertail.



