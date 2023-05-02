The Fergus Falls’ Area Department of Natural Resources fisheries crew is preparing for the annual Walleye egg take at the Walker Lake State Fish Hatchery. The hatchery is located at the inlet of the Dead River to Walker Lake and has been operated since 1974. It is one of twelve seasonal, cool water hatcheries operated by the DNR in Minnesota and only one of two spawn take sites to collect Red River Strain Walleye eggs. Walleyes are the only species of fish raised at the Walker Lake Hatchery.



