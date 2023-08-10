Imagine being only eight years old and being extremely excited about going on a school field trip.
The enthusiasm turned to being completely deflated when the eight year old talked to his parents about the trip only to find out that they couldn’t afford to send him on the trip.
Fergus Falls School Superintendent Jeff Drake was that eight year old boy participating in the Community Action Partnership’s Poverty Simulation sponsored by MAHUBE-OTWA.
“The main thing that resonated with me was having money due to the school for the field trip experience and not having the money to pay for that and feeling probably a little embarrassed. It definitely made me think about the student experience and just the stress and the amount of work that was going on in the family of trying to take care of basic life necessities,” shared Drake.
According to the organization, Minnesota Compass, Otter Tail County is a county in which one in four households earns less than $35,000 while 27% earn $100,000 or more. These data reflect that 6,475 households in OTC live with less than $35,00 annually in earned income.
Lynne Penke Valdes, OTC deputy administrator, facilitated bringing the workshop to county employees.
“This interactive training provided our staff from across all departments an opportunity to walk in the shoes of someone experiencing poverty and trying to make ends meet. This was an eye-opening experience for many, and it will hopefully challenge all of us to provide caring and quality service to all residents, regardless of circumstances or means,” said Penke Valdes.
Workshop facilitators explained how it is difficult for those with enough to truly understand the daily situations that families living in poverty experience, their decisions, their fears and frustrations. This training allowed participants to briefly take on the cultural identity of a person living on a limited budget.
“We have a tendency, myself included, to underestimate the number of people who may be out there struggling financially. Does the experience build more understanding and empathy towards people who may be struggling? Absolutely,” said Drake.
Drake also spoke of other observations he took away from the experience.
“It was eye opening. It was a good reminder and appreciative of the county and MAHUBE-OTWA putting it on. It was just a simulation, but it’s good to be able to try and understand what it’s like to live in another person’s shoes from time to time,” added Drake.
Other participants experienced things they were definitely not used to.
“The simulation was very eye-opening with many decisions I would typically not make,” conveyed Otter Tail County employee participant Paula Grunewald as she role-played the experiences of a low-income family member. “It felt like we (the assigned group) were always behind on our payments with a lack of money to make our needed expenses. As a family, we had to make decisions that I knew were not right, but at the moment, it was the best decision we could make. Money was an issue, timing was an issue, lack of transportation was an issue.”
Along with county staff, state representatives, members of local organizations, including schools, cities and businesses attended and participated in the simulation.
“This is not a game,” said Sue Monson of MAHUBE-OTWA. “The objective is to motivate participants to become more involved in activities which help to reduce poverty.” As described by several participants, their awareness moved from seeing poverty as a personal failure to understanding poverty as a structural societal problem.
The poverty simulation can be replicated for other organizations as well by contacting Sue Monson at MAHUBE-OTWA Community Action Partnership at 888-458-1385.