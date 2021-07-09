The Otter Tail County Historical Society is leading a walking tour of historic downtown Fergus Falls on Thursday, July 15 at 7 p.m. Cost is $6, meet at Central Dam on Cascade Street.
As interest grows in the revitalization of downtown Fergus Falls it would not be possible without a solid core of historic buildings. Visitors and new residents notice and judge a community by its buildings and landscapes. Longtime residents might not notice these things during daily routines, but subconsciously moods are affected by surroundings. Like the old saying “you are what you eat” as a community we are what we have built.
Architecture shows where communities have placed values and priorities at different times. It is a map of history leading from the past to the present and on into the plans for tomorrow. From commercial Italianate and Eastlake, to Art Deco and Medieval Revival downtown Fergus Falls reflects an eclectic blend of architectural styles that retains a high level of historical integrity.
Join the event on July 15, at 7 p.m. to find out why people are so excited about downtown Fergus Falls. For more information contact OTCHS at 218-737-6038 or check their website at otchs.org.
