CONSUMED

Area fire departments, along with the Fergus Falls Fire Department, responded to a house and garage fire on Wall Lake on Feb. 12.

 Submitted | Fergus Falls Fire Department

The Fergus Falls Fire Department responded to a significant fire on Feb. 12, in what Fergus Falls Fire Chief Ryan Muchow said damages will exceed $100,000.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?