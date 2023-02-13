The Fergus Falls Fire Department responded to a significant fire on Feb. 12, in what Fergus Falls Fire Chief Ryan Muchow said damages will exceed $100,000.
Fergus Falls, along with other area fire departments, responded to the blaze at approximately 10:10 a.m., for a garage fire at 24997 North Wall Lake Drive.
Muchow said initial reports indicated the garage was detached; however, the fire department was updated en route that it was, in fact, attached, and with the help of a neighbor, the one occupant had exited the home.
Upon arrival, fire crews observed the garage was engulfed, with fire extending into the home. Area crews had the fire knocked down within 20 minutes of arrival; however, significant overhaul was required inside the home to fully extinguish the fire. The main level of the home had moderate to significant damage and the garage, along with all of its contents, was destroyed.
Muchow said the Fergus Falls Fire Department was on scene for approximately two hours and responded with two engines, one water tanker and three command staff. The Underwood and Dalton fire departments also responded with water tanker support and firefighters.
Muchow said there were no injuries in connection to the fire and the Red Cross is assisting the occupant with temporary amenities. While the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, the department is working with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office to determine a cause. The fire is not suspicious in nature.
Assisting Fergus Falls Fire Department at the scene were the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Dalton Fire Department, Ringdahl EMS, Otter Tail Power Company and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.
