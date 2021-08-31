ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced Friday the following appointments to the Commission of the Deaf, Deafblind and Hard of Hearing; Environmental Quality Board; Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Board of Directors; Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors; and State Rehabilitation Council for the Blind.
Mohamed Mourssi-Alfash – Woodbury
Commission of the Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing
Member
Effective: Sept. 1
Term expires: Jan. 6, 2025
Reappointment
About the Commission of the Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing:
The Commission of the Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing serves as the principal agency of the state to advocate on behalf of the deaf, deafblind and hard of hearing Minnesotans by working to ensure they have equal access to the services, programs and opportunities available to others.
Additional information about the Commission of the Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing can be found on the secretary of state’s website.
Margaret Anderson-Kelliher – St. Paul
Environmental Quality Board chair
Effective: Sept. 1
Term Expires: Jan. 2, 2023
Replacing: Laura Bishop
About the Environmental Quality Board:
The Environmental Quality Board includes the heads of nine state agencies and board members from around the state. The board provides leadership and coordination across state agencies on priority environmental issues, serves as a locus for public engagement, and oversees the state’s environmental review program. The board carries out a diverse range of projects aimed at shaping environmental policy and programs and engaging Minnesotans.
Additional information about the Environmental Quality Board can be found on the secretary of state’s website.
Victor Ayemobuwa – Marshall
Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Board of Directors
State university student member
Effective: Sept. 1
Term expires: June 30, 2023
Replacing: Ahmitara Alwal
About the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Board of Directors:
The Minnesota State Colleges and Universities is governed by a 15-member board of trustees appointed by the governor. The board has policy responsibility for system planning, academic programs, fiscal management, personnel, admissions requirements, tuition and fees, and rules and regulations.
Additional information about the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Board of Directors can be found on the secretary of state’s website.
May Thao-Schuck – Woodbury
Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors
Parent member
Effective: Sept. 1
Term expires: July 31, 2025
Replacing: Frank White
About the Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors:
The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors provides some of the most coveted experiences and memories for the students of Minnesota and seeks to continue to do this in the safest way possible within the COVID-19 pandemic. The board of directors has an incredible responsibility in leading the league and providing direction for its member schools.
Additional information about the Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors can be found on the secretary of state’s website.
Thomas Heinl – Maplewood
State Rehabilitation Council for the Blind
Representative of an advocacy organization
Effective: Sept. 1
Term Expires: January 1, 2024
Replacing: Ronald Woelfel
About the State Rehabilitation Council for the Blind:
The State Rehabilitation Council for the Blind’s duties include advising the commissioner of the Department of Employment and Economic Development about programs of State Services for the Blind (SSB), coordinating between SSB and centers for independent living, and advising the governor on vocational rehabilitation programs.
Additional information about the State Rehabilitation Council for the Blind can be found on the secretary of state’s website.
The governor and lieutenant governor are seeking qualified and diverse individuals who are passionate about using their knowledge, skills and lived experiences to serve the state of Minnesota. A list of boards and commissions, including open positions, can be found on the secretary of state’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.