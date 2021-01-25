Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been listening to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and he is pushing for a goal of having carbon-free electricity in the state by 2040.
According to a report recently released by the MPCA, the state is not currently on track to meet the goals of cutting overall greenhouse gas emissions by 30% in the next four years. The MPCA reports that overall greenhouse gas emissions have declined a mere 8% since 2005.
Walz sees the state’s electrical utilities as being the most progressive in reducing fossil fuel use and is counting on them to lead the way in cutting a decade off his 2050 goal of an 80% reduction in greenhouse gases. Along with DFL lawmakers, Walz wants to set a deadline for utilities to employ zero-emission energy resources by 2040.
Otter Tail Power Company of Fergus Falls will be one of the utilities Walz needs to meet the goal.
“While technology doesn’t yet exist to allow for 100% carbon-free electricity, we continue to be innovative as we transition to a lower-carbon, increasingly clean energy future,” Otter Tail Power’s Stephanie Hoff said. “We’ve installed technology to reduce emissions and improve efficiency at our coal-fired power plants. Going forward, replacing Hoot Lake Plant with wind and natural gas-fired generation will reduce emissions even further. In fact, we expect system-wide carbon emissions to decrease by more than 30% from 2005 levels by next year.”
But Hoff pointed out some facts about the energy industry cannot be easily ignored.
“We’re making the right investments at the right times to ensure reliable, increasingly clean electric service while keeping the price our customers pay among the lowest in the nation.”
At the present time, the Otter Tail Hoot Lake Power Plant is generating power with lignite coal. The plant is scheduled for retirement in 2021. Otter Tail Power is presently endeavoring to build a solar farm on the east side of Fergus Falls near the Hoot Lake Power Plant, which has been generating power since the 1950s.
As a public utility, Otter Tail Power is required by the state to provide 1.5% of its retail load from solar power. The state has a solar energy goal of 10% by 2030.
Otter Tail Power wants to construct approximately 150,000 solar panels on approximately 355 acres within a 450 acres site outside city limits. The reason for choosing the site where the Hoot Lake plant is located for the solar farm is based on substation and transmission lines that are already in place near the plant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.