Gov. Tim Walz has reached the first one hundred days of his second term and highlighted his accomplishments during the week, announced new funding for metro area transit, visited Hastings to discuss possible flood preparations and made appointments for different boards and commissions.
On Apr. 10, Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan visited Time For Me Early Learning Center in Lake Elmo to discuss their plan to make child care more affordable and accessible for Minnesotans.
At the press event, Flanagan said the administration’s proposed budget will help make getting childcare more available.
“Child care providers are the workforce behind our workforce. By making child care more accessible and affordable across the state, our One Minnesota Budget treats them like it," said Flanagan.
Also on Apr. 10, the Walz administration announced appointments to the Board of Pharmacy; Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioids, Substance Use, and Addiction; Metropolitan Airports Commission; Mineral Coordinating Committee; Minnesota Environmental Quality Board; and Public Employees Retirement Association Board of Trustees.
On Apr. 11, Walz announced the appointments of John Bowen and Jason Steffen as district court judges in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District. The seats will be chambered in Buffalo in Wright County and Pine City in Pine County.
On Apr. 12, Walz and Flanagan highlighted accomplishments of the first one hundred days of their second term.
“In the first 100 days of our second term we are showing Minnesotans that the era of gridlock is over,” said Walz. “We’re wasting no time getting to work making Minnesota the best state in the nation for kids, cutting taxes and investing in our economic future. It’s no coincidence that we are already making history and immense progress this session: We have the most diverse legislature in our state’s history, with leaders who are committed to getting things done for Minnesotans. I look forward to the next 100 days and continue to fight to make Minnesota the best state to raise a family.”
Flanagan said they are helping Minnesota residents who have essentially been forgotten.
“We have made historic strides in the first 100 days to improve the lives of so many Minnesotans, but we’re not done yet,” said Flanagan. “The progress we have made thus far has granted freedom and rights to Minnesotans who have been forgotten for far too long. From restoring voting rights, increasing access to driver’s licenses for undocumented Minnesotans, protecting reproductive freedom and gender-affirming health care to providing free breakfast and lunch in schools, this has been a historic 100 days. We want Minnesotans to know that the Capitol is the people’s house, and in the people’s house, we fight to improve the life of every Minnesotan.”
On Apr. 13, Walz hosted a briefing with state and federal partners to provide information about the state’s current spring flood outlook and statewide preparations. He was joined by Twin Cities National Weather Service Meteorologist in charge Dan Hawblitzel, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Rob Wilkins, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Interim Director Kevin Reed, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Floodplain Manager Ceil Strauss and Minnesota Department of Commerce Deputy Commissioner Julia Dreier.
On Apr. 14, Walz visited Hastings to meet with local legislators, city leaders and residents to discuss the city’s spring flood preparations. Walz was joined by Senator Judy Seeberger, Representative Shane Hudella, city council members, city engineers and administrators and local law enforcement.
Also on Apr. 14, Walz announced appointments to the Board of Occupational Therapy Practice, Board of School Administrators, and Commission on Judicial Selection.
On Apr. 15, Walz celebrated the spring turkey hunting season near Northfield . Walz was joined by National Wild Turkey Federation Director of Development Tom Glines, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen, Rep. Rick Hansen, Sen. Foung Hawj, and members of the Learn-to-Hunt program. The Governor hunted on private land owned by Jerry Wicklund.
“It was a beautiful morning to spend some time in the woods and join friends and neighbors in celebrating one of the many outdoor sports and activities Minnesota has to offer,” said Walz. “I’m grateful for our state’s partnership with the National Wild Turkey Federation for introducing more people to turkey hunting, restoring wild turkeys, and ensuring this tradition can carry on for generations to come.”
More than 50,000 people hunt turkeys in Minnesota each spring.