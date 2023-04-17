FLOOD MITIGATION

Gov. Tim Walz visited Hastings to meet with local legislators, city leaders and residents to discuss the city’s spring flood preparations on Apr. 14. 

 Submitted

Gov. Tim Walz has reached the first one hundred days of his second term and highlighted his accomplishments during the week, announced new funding for metro area transit, visited Hastings to discuss possible flood preparations and made appointments for different boards and commissions.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?