The Minnesota State Capitol building was all abuzz on Apr. 19 as Gov. Tim Walz gave his annual State of the State address to the Minnesota Bicameral Legislature. During the week, Walz also released a statement following the death of Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Owen, signed a bill strengthening the state’s disaster assistance response and celebrated the spring turkey hunting season opener near Northfield.
On Apr. 19, Walz delivered his State of the State Address in the Minnesota House Chamber.
"Fifty years after the Minnesota Miracle, we have another chance to be America's North Star. We have an opportunity to carve out a corner of our country where no child is left hungry, no community is left behind and nobody gets told they don't belong," said Walz. "Let's get to work building a state we're proud to raise our kids in, start new businesses in, and proud to brag out. We have the resources and the shared vision - and for the first time in half a century, we have the political will to get it done."
Other highlights of the address included how Walz believes Minnesota differs from other states.
“Now, I’m only the governor of this great state, and it’s not up to me how folks in places like Florida go about their business. But I have to tell you, I’m pretty glad we do things our way and not their way. I mean they’re banning books from their schools. We’re banishing hunger from ours and the differences don’t end there,” added Walz.
On Apr. 16, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan released the following statements on the death of Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Owen who was tragically shot and killed in the line of duty on April 15.
“Minnesota grieves for the family and colleagues of Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Owen, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last night. Deputy Owen was a husband, a father, a veteran, and a hero,” said Walz. “Just last year, he was honored with a distinguished service award after helping to rescue a neighbor from a burning home. He bravely served his state and nation. Gwen and I are praying for his family and community through this tragedy.”
Flanagan said their family was praying for Owen’s loved ones in the midst of their grief and sorrow.
“Our hearts are heavy today as we grieve for Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Owen, who was killed in the line of duty last night,” said Flanagan. “Our family prays for his loved ones, wishing them peace and comfort through the outpouring of support from Minnesotans across the state.”
Walz ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings until sunset on Saturday, Apr. 22, in honor and remembrance of Deputy Owen.
As communities across the state prepare for the impact of spring flooding, Walz signed a bill into law on Apr. 17, strengthening the state’s emergency management and disaster assistance response. The bill provides $40 million to replenish the state’s Disaster Assistance Contingency Account, which is used to respond to natural disasters.
“While we hope disaster doesn’t strike, we know hope is not a plan. Whether it’s flooding, tornados, or snowstorms, this bill ensures Minnesota is ready to support recovery efforts in local communities across the state,” said Walz. “As communities brace for the crest of spring floods, I am grateful to the legislature for recognizing the urgency of these funds.”
On Apr. 15, Governor Walz celebrated the spring turkey hunting season near Northfield early in the morning. Governor Walz was joined by National Wild Turkey Federation Director of Development Tom Glines, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen, Rep. Rick Hansen, Sen. Foung Hawj, and members of the Learn-to-Hunt program.
“It was a beautiful morning to spend some time in the woods and join friends and neighbors in celebrating one of the many outdoor sports and activities Minnesota has to offer,” said Walz. “I’m grateful for our state’s partnership with the National Wild Turkey Federation for introducing more people to turkey hunting, restoring wild turkeys, and ensuring this tradition can carry on for generations to come.”
“It was a beautiful morning to spend some time in the woods and join friends and neighbors in celebrating one of the many outdoor sports and activities Minnesota has to offer,” said Walz. “I’m grateful for our state’s partnership with the National Wild Turkey Federation for introducing more people to turkey hunting, restoring wild turkeys, and ensuring this tradition can carry on for generations to come.”
The Minnesota Governor’s Turkey Hunt highlights spring turkey hunting and celebrates the conservation success of the decades-long partnership between the National Wild Turkey Federation and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to restore wild turkeys and introduce people to turkey hunting.
On Apr. 18, Walz signed a bill into law to unlock billions in federal infrastructure grants for clean and renewable energy projects across Minnesota. The bill creates a $115 million competitiveness fund within the Minnesota Department of Commerce, which will provide the required state matching funds to help Minnesota compete for billions of dollars in federal grants.
“We have a golden opportunity to invest in clean, sustainable infrastructure and improve our energy grid. These funds will be used to unlock billions of dollars for infrastructure projects that will create clean jobs across the state and move us closer to a sustainable future for all Minnesotans,” said Walz. “Minnesota is and will continue to be a leader in creating a clean energy economy.”
On Apr. 20, Walz and Flanagan visited a home in Saint Paul to highlight their $240 million proposal to replace lead pipes across Minnesota. They were joined by legislators, union workers and representatives from the St. Paul Regional Water Service Board, Conservation Minnesota and Coalition for Greater Minnesota Cities.
“No matter where you live, we’re making investments that will improve your quality of life,” said Walz. “Our proposal will fund local projects to identify and replace lead pipes across the state at no cost to families and homeowners. Minnesotans deserve to know where their water comes from and that it is safe and healthy.”
The Minnesota Department of Health estimates there are about 100,000 water service lines in the state leaching lead into the drinking water flowing through them. Coming in contact with lead can damage the brain, kidneys and nervous system. In children, lead can also slow development or cause learning, behavior, and hearing problems.