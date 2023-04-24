Hunting

Gov. Tim Walz purchasing his turkey hunting license at the DNR License Center.

 Submitted

The Minnesota State Capitol building was all abuzz on Apr. 19 as Gov. Tim Walz gave his annual State of the State address to the Minnesota Bicameral Legislature. During the week, Walz also released a statement following the death of Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Owen, signed a bill strengthening the state’s disaster assistance response and celebrated the spring turkey hunting season opener near Northfield.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?