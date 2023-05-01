REPAIRED

Gov. Tim Walz visited Armstrong Hall at Mankato State University, on Apr. 26, to survey needed improvements that would be funded by the governor's proposed infrastructure plan.

Gov. Tim Walz had a very busy week signing a few bills into law, among them, strengthening penalties for labor trafficking, protecting those seeking or providing abortions in Minnesota, banning the practice of conversion therapy and protecting people seeking or providing gender-affirming health care.



