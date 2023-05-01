Gov. Tim Walz had a very busy week signing a few bills into law, among them, strengthening penalties for labor trafficking, protecting those seeking or providing abortions in Minnesota, banning the practice of conversion therapy and protecting people seeking or providing gender-affirming health care.
On Apr. 25, Walz signed a bill into law strengthening penalties for labor trafficking.
“Labor trafficking is an unacceptable practice that often targets vulnerable and marginalized communities. It will not be tolerated here in Minnesota,” said Walz. “By strengthening penalties for labor trafficking, we are standing with all of Minnesota’s workers and the victims of this devastating crime. We will not stop fighting to ensure that all workers are treated with dignity, fairness and respect in Minnesota.”
Chapter 27, House File 42, passed unanimously by the state legislature, creates a crime for labor trafficking that results in death. It also creates enhanced penalties if a person is labor trafficked over an extended period or if a labor trafficking victim suffers great bodily harm as a result of the trafficking. Additionally, the bill makes technical changes to the definition related to labor trafficking crimes, while also harmonizing the definitions in the sex trafficking statutes with the definitions in the labor trafficking statutes.
On Apr. 26, the Walz administration announced that the Minnesota Department of Agriculture recently awarded $4.22 million in grants through its Farm to School program. A total of 114 schools received funding this year, which they will use to purchase Minnesota grown and raised foods for use in school meals.
“By making it easier for schools to provide meals with fresh, locally-grown ingredients, we’re giving small and emerging farmers a boost while providing our students with healthy meals they need to succeed,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “I am proud of this program and thankful to our federal partners for helping expand this work to deliver for Minnesota’s farmers, students, and schools.”
Fergus Falls Public Schools received a First Bite Award of $2,500 and $16,573 equipment award, totaling $19,073. The Farm to School First Bite Mini-Grant was awarded to school districts that are new to local purchasing and are looking to start small. Applicants were also able to apply for additional funding through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) program to purchase equipment to support their Farm to School initiatives. Equipment awards totaled $769,714.
Implementation of the MDA’s Local for Schools Cooperative Agreement and the Farm to School grant programs is supported by the Cargill Foundation. Grant recipients may also receive technical assistance to successfully implement their farm to school procurement activities from the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy thanks to funding from the USDA’s Specialty Crop Block Grant.
Also on Apr. 26, Walz visited Armstrong Hall at Mankato State University to survey needed improvements that would be funded by the Governor's Infrastructure Plan.
In addition, Flanagan visited Little Canada Elementary School to serve lunch to students and celebrate the passage of the free school meals bill.
On Apr. 27, Walz signed three bills into law.
“Today, we’re protecting the rights of Minnesotans and making sure our state remains a place where people have the freedom to get the care they need to live their fullest lives,” said Walz. “We’re also protecting young and vulnerable Minnesotans from the harmful and discredited practice of conversion therapy. We’re putting up a firewall to ensure Minnesotans have the freedom to make their own health care decisions.”
On Apr. 28, Walz announced that he will lead a trade mission to Australia, November 10-18, 2023, with stops in the major business centers of Sydney and Melbourne. The mission will focus on growing the state’s exports of goods and services, showcasing Minnesota as a top destination for business investment, developing new partnership opportunities and strengthening existing ties.
“Minnesota is home to innovative and nation-leading agriculture, clean energy and medical technology industries and I look forward to showcasing our state to our partners in Australia,” said Governor Walz. “Alongside business leaders from across the state, I look forward to building on our existing relationships and encouraging Australian businesses to start or grow their operations in Minnesota.”
Also on Apr. 28, Walz and Flanagan announced appointments to the Board of Accountancy, Board of Chiropractic Examiners, and Minnesota Forest Resources Council.