It was a busy week for Gov. Tim Walz as he met with Ukraine’s president, visited Ely, Moorhead and St. Cloud to discuss the administration’s proposed child care plan and signed a bill into law providing deficiency funding for the Office of Administrative Hearings.
On Apr. 4, Walz joined a call with a bipartisan group of governors and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to express support for Ukraine and solidarity with the Ukrainian community in Minnesota.
“Minnesota stands with Ukraine,” said Walz. “It was an honor to hear from President Zelenskyy firsthand and offer him our unwavering support. Minnesota is a proud home to many Ukrainian families, and we will continue to welcome and support Ukrainian refugees in our state.”
The call was facilitated by the National Governors Association.
On Apr. 5, Walz signed a bill into law providing deficiency funding for the Office of Administrative Hearings (OAH) to continue providing hearings for campaign and data practice matters.
Chapter 23, Senate File 1816 provides $196,000 in fiscal year 2023 for the OAH. The funds will be used to maintain fair, timely and impartial hearings in campaign and data practices matters. The administration said the purpose of these funds is to accommodate an increase in data practices and campaign cases received by the OAH.
On Apr. 6, Walz visited the Ely Head Start center to discuss the administration’s proposed child care plan, which would increase child care access and affordability and provide middle class families with up to $10,500 to help pay for child care. Walz also toured Minnesota North College to see proposed improvements that would be funded by the proposed infrastructure plan and visited a manufacturing company in Tower.
“Child care is the backbone of the workforce in Ely and in communities across the state. When we invest in our child care providers, we invest in our families, our economy and our future,” said Walz. “Whether you live on the Iron Range or in the metro, our child care plan addresses a wide variety of needs to lower costs for families by thousands, drive economic and workforce development and make Minnesota the best place for kids to grow up.”
Also on Apr. 6, Walz exercised his statutory authority to assign Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to the Zaria McKeever murder case in Hennepin County. This decision comes after the administration received a formal request from Attorney General Ellison.
Authorities say that two brothers were charged in the death. McKeever's ex-boyfriend is charged with second-degree murder along with two other adults in the case. Critics of the investigation into the murder have complained that plea deals offered in the case were too lenient.
On Apr. 7, Walz visited Moorhead and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan visited St. Cloud to highlight their proposed child care plan in the One Minnesota Budget released in January. Walz visited the Moorhead Public Library to discuss the plan while Flanagan visited the Love and Learning Child Care Academy to host a similar discussion.
“Moorhead’s workforce and economy relies on child care,” said Walz. “Our child care plan would make accessible and affordable child care a reality for more families in Moorhead and across the state. Minnesota will be the best state to raise a family if we invest in our kids, teachers, and provide more Minnesotans with the resources to start their own child care business. Investments in child care are investments in the future of our state.”
Flanagan said the plan isn’t just for the metro area.
“Every Minnesotan deserves accessible and affordable child care,” said Flanagan. “I am grateful that providers and families in St. Cloud shared their stories about finding and affording child care with me today. Our child care plan will address the entire spectrum of need and the unique needs of Greater Minnesota families. Increasing access and affordability to child care is crucial to making Minnesota the best state for kids and families.”