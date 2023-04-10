DIPLOMACY

Gov. Tim Walz joined a call with a bipartisan group of governors and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Apr. 4.

 Submitted

It was a busy week for Gov. Tim Walz as he met with Ukraine’s president, visited Ely, Moorhead and St. Cloud to discuss the administration’s proposed child care plan and signed a bill into law providing deficiency funding for the Office of Administrative Hearings.



