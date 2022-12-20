STATE TREE

Gov. Tim Walz inspects the official state Christmas tree in the Capitol on Dec. 13. The tree was delivered by Happy Land Tree Farms from Sandstone.

 submitted

Gov. Tim Walz announced funding for four businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund last week, reappointed a judge to the Tax Court and announced details on the upcoming Inauguration.



