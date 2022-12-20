Gov. Tim Walz announced funding for four businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund last week, reappointed a judge to the Tax Court and announced details on the upcoming Inauguration.
On Dec. 15, Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced funding for four businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. The total award is more than $4.6 million and is expected to create 276 jobs over the next three years.
“We are working to make Minnesota the best place to grow or start a business – whether that be in Greater Minnesota or the Twin Cities metro,” said Walz. “Our economy is strong and growing, and we will continue to support businesses like these that are expanding and creating jobs right here in Minnesota.”
DEED commissioner Steve Grove, despite the tight labor market businesses still need to hire and expand.
“The funding announced today will support expansion that helps grow the Minnesota economy for years to come and paves the way for future economic growth,” said Grove.
The Walz administration said the Job Creation Fund provides financial incentives to new and expanding businesses that meet certain job creation and capital investment targets. Eligible companies may receive up to $1 million for creating or retaining high-paying jobs and for constructing or renovating facilities or making other property improvements. In some cases, companies may receive awards of up to $2 million.
The Minnesota Investment Fund provides financing to help add new workers and retain high-quality jobs with a focus on industrial, manufacturing, and technology-related industries to increase the local and state tax base and improve Minnesota’s economic vitality. Funds are awarded to local units of government who provide loans to assist expanding businesses.
The businesses that received the funding included Biomerics, LLC, of Brooklyn Park, Intek Plastics, Inc., of Hastings, Wabash of Little Falls and Wiha Tools USA of Monticello.
Walz announced on Dec. 16, the reappointment of the Honorable Jane N. Bowman as a Judge of the Minnesota Tax Court for a six-year term.
“It is my privilege to reappoint Chief Judge Bowman to the Minnesota Tax Court,” said Walz. “She is a thoughtful and effective leader who has demonstrated dedication to the equitable administration of justice. I look forward to her continued service in this important position.”
Walz initially appointed her to the tax court in 2019 and she became Chief Judge in 2022. Before joining the tax court, she was an assistant Hennepin County attorney.
Also on Dec. 16, Walz announced the following appointments:
For the Board of Dietetics and Nutrition Practice, Susan Landwehr Marshall of St. Louis Park and Marcie Vaske of Victoria.
The Board of Dietetics and Nutrition Practice licenses dietitians and nutritionists, investigates violations, conducts hearings, and adopts rules.
For the Governor’s Workforce Development Board (GWDB), Nicole Mattson of Bloomington, Katherine McClelland of Minneapolis, Robert Stark of Monticello and Jennifer Theisen of Hugo.
The GWDB is Minnesota’s federally required state workforce development board under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). The GWDB advises the Governor, state agencies, and the legislature on issues related to the state’s public workforce development system, along with overseeing the state’s four-year WIOA State Plan.
The Walz administration is seeking qualified and diverse individuals who are passionate about using their knowledge, skills, and lived experiences to serve the state of Minnesota. A list of boards and commissions, including open positions, can be found on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website at sos.state.mn.us/boards-commissions.