Gov. Tim Walz visited a vaccination site on its last day open last week, reflected on the 17th anniversary of the Dakota 38+2 ride, signed an executive order providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting fuel and announced a new action plan to prevent fraud and improve oversight of federal grant dollars.
On Dec. 30 Walz visited the state vaccination site at the Mall of America to mark its final day. He thanked staff, encouraged Minnesotans to continue to get their vaccines, and recognized the work of health commissioner Jan Malcolm as she retired. Minnesotans can use the state’s vaccine finder to find a vaccine near them.
“There’s no doubt that because of her work, thousands and thousands of Minnesotans are alive and well. On behalf of Minnesotans across the state: Thank you,” stated Walz.
Walz reflected on an event that took place on Dec. 23, with the 17th anniversary of the Dakota 38+2 ride and the 35th anniversary of the Dakota 38+2 run. Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan visited Mankato, which the administration states was the site of the largest mass execution in U.S. history when 38 Dakota men were hanged 160 years ago. Today, it is a site of reconciliation and healing.
"We witnessed the powerful moment the Dakota 38+2 Riders rode through Mankato, completing their 330-mile journey through sub-zero whiteout conditions. Their sacrifice reminds us to recommit to accountability and healing for the Dakota people," said Walz.
Following severe winter storms and extreme cold, Walz signed an executive order on Dec. 28, providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting fuel in Minnesota.
“Households across the state depend on propane to keep them warm during the winter months,” said Walz. “It is important that we keep propane delivery reliable and safe for all Minnesotans. I’m grateful to fuel carriers and drivers working to keep families across the state warm this winter.”
The Walz administration said that approximately ten percent of Minnesota households, or over 200,000 homes, use propane as their primary heating fuel. The need for propane is even more common in rural areas where many households do not have access to natural gas. Walz further stated that propane and heating fuels are essential supplies necessary to protect the public health and safety of families, agricultural operators and others in the region.
Also last week, Walz announced a new action plan to prevent fraud and improve oversight of federal grant dollars. Following his administration’s earlier directive to state agencies to identify areas of improvement, the governor released a plan that includes a package of budget proposals.
Minnesota state agencies oversee thousands of grants and recent fraud involving federal funds — both in Minnesota and across the country — has highlighted the need for new protections. Earlier this year, the governor directed Minnesota Management and Budget to work with other state agencies to conduct a review of federal programs and identify the most effective ways to improve state oversight of federal grants programs. While most grant programs are working as intended, the review suggests there are opportunities to enhance oversight and accountability.
The four-pronged plan will enhance enterprise-wide grant oversight and enforcement. While the Walz-Flanagan Administration can implement some of the state agencies’ recommendations on its own, others will require new legislation.
1. Expand and strengthen enterprise grants management. The governor’s plan would expand the Office of Grants Management at the Department of Administration, ensuring the office has the resources it needs to provide policy leadership over all types of grants. The governor will also seek additional agency capacity for grant administration and oversight. The governor is also requesting that the legislature fund the development of a roadmap for a statewide grants management system. Such a system would help agencies identify and root out bad actors across agencies and grant programs.
2. Enhance resources for internal controls and oversight. The governor will seek additional enterprise-wide auditing resources, which would be housed in the internal controls team at Minnesota Management and Budget. The governor is also proposing resources for a coordinated approach to criminal investigations through the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to track and investigate allegations of fraud in state-administered grants.
3. Target additional resources at key agencies and programs. The plan would strengthen individual agencies’ grants management programs. For example, a new inspector general at the Department of Education and contracting staff at agencies will ensure grants have appropriate agency oversight. The covernor proposes adding staff at six agencies to enhance oversight and accountability.
4. Seek federal changes. Minnesota will request changes in federal practices to reduce risk of fraud in federal programs. There are gaps in training, oversight and federal standards that, if addressed, would reduce opportunities for fraud and misuse of funds. For example, the federal government should clearly define the process for withholding payments from grantees that are not compliant with grant requirements and should develop a one-stop option for reporting fraud.
“I am committed to rooting out and stopping fraud. We need to protect taxpayer dollars. This plan will help ensure that the state government works as efficiently and effectively as possible to improve the lives of Minnesotans, while creating new tools to catch fraudsters and hold them accountable. Creating an inspector general position within the Minnesota Department of Education is a critical step to ensuring proper oversight of federal funds,” said Walz.
Walz continued, “I look forward to working with the state legislature and the federal government to ensure Minnesota’s state agencies have the guidance and resources they need to prevent fraud.”