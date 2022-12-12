In a very busy week, Gov. Tim Walz announces the largest-ever investment in broadband access, responds to economic forecasts for the state, announces appointments and judicial selections and visited Minnesota National Guard soldiers in Kuwait.
Walz traveled to Kuwait last week to visit members of the Minnesota National Guard’s 347th Regional Support Group (RSG) and members of the RSG’s 147th Human Resources Company (HRC) serving abroad this holiday season. Governor Walz was joined by the Minnesota National Guard’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke and the Guard’s Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Whitehead.
“It was my honor to spend time with the service members serving our country in Kuwait,” said Walz. “While many Minnesotans will gather with family and friends this holiday season, there are many others who have chosen to sacrifice time with their loved ones to protect us. As a 24-year veteran of the National Guard, I know what it’s like to be away from home and family. Thank you to the brave men and women at home and abroad who fight to defend our safety and freedom every day.”
In April, the Brooklyn Park-based 347th RSG deployed more than 80 Soldiers to various locations across the Middle East, including Kuwait, to provide base operations support, manage facilities, administrative and logistical support to Soldier services and ensure the security of personnel and facilities on the base.
"I am thankful to have had an opportunity to visit our Minnesota National Guard citizen-Soldiers from the 347th Regional Support Group and the 147th Human Resources Company who are currently serving in the Middle East," said Manke. "I am happy to report their performance should make all Minnesotans proud. Additionally, I would like to thank their families and employers for their sacrifices and continued support they provide their service members. I ask Minnesotans to keep them in their thoughts during this holiday season."
In September, approximately 25 Soldiers from the 147th HRC deployed to the Middle East to support missions, which enabled successful deployment and redeployment of units throughout the area.
On Dec. 6, Walz released the following statement on the State of Minnesota’s November Budget and Economic Forecast issued by Minnesota Management and Budget:
“Today’s news is proof that Minnesota’s economy is strong and growing. One thing is clear: this surplus is a result of the students, small businesses and working families whose hard work and creativity make our economy one of the most resilient and diverse in the country,” said Walz. “The case for sending money back to Minnesotans to help with rising costs has never been stronger. Together, we have a golden opportunity to do that while also investing in our workforce, our schools and our kids – all while lowering costs for our middle-class families, small businesses and seniors.”
Also on Dec. 6, in accordance with a proclamation issued by U.S. President Joe Biden, Walz proclaimed Dec. 7, as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in Minnesota and ordered all state flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise until sunset on that day, in honor and remembrance of those who died during the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor and those who sacrificed their lives for liberty and freedom during World War II.
On Dec. 8, Walz announced that internet providers will receive nearly $100 million to expand broadband coverage to more Minnesotans, representing the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in state history.
“This historic funding will dramatically improve broadband access for thousands of Minnesotans,” said Walz. “Broadband connects students to new educational opportunities, provides workers with more flexibility, expands access to health care resources and information, and helps us stay connected to the people who matter most. This investment is essential to making Minnesota the best state to live, work, and raise a family – no matter where you live.”
Also on Dec. 8, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced a vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Jodi L. Williamson. This seat will be chambered in Mantorville, in Dodge County.
The Walz administration announced appointments to the Board of Medical Practice, Great Start for All Minnesota Children Task Force, and Minnesota Board of Chiropractic Examiners.
On Dec. 9, Walz announced the appointment of Kyle Gustafson to serve as the Minnesota Racing Commission Executive Director. Gustafson will replace Charlene Briner, who has been serving as the commission’s interim executive director.
“Kyle Gustafson understands the importance of having a wide array of voices from across the racing community at the table,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “His leadership and commitment to engaging tribes and Minnesota’s diverse communities will be a great asset for the commission and our state. I am also deeply grateful to Charlene Briner for her long service to Minnesota and for stepping up to serve as interim executive director.”
Gustafson is the interim director of the Property Tax Division at the Minnesota Department of Revenue, which oversees the fair and equitable administration of the property tax system in the state. Previously, He was also a supervising attorney in the department's Appeals and Legal Services Division, where he provided legal analysis and assisted with the agency’s legislative and rulemaking efforts. He began his career in state service as an Assistant Attorney General with the Minnesota Attorney General's Office and litigated cases on behalf of the Department of Revenue and Department of Public Safety. Gustafson earned his B.A. from Hamline University and his J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law. Gustafson is a lifelong fan of horser acing and enjoys spending days at the track with his family.
The Minnesota Racing Commission ensures the integrity of horse racing and card playing, oversees the proper distribution of funds back into the industry, and provides for the safety and welfare of the human and equine participants. Additionally, the commission works to promote the horse racing and breeding industry in Minnesota in order to provide economic stimulus.