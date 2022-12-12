WALZ VISITS TROOPS IN KUWAIT

Gov. Tim Walz visits Minnesota National Guard Troops stationed in Kuwait.

 submitted

In a very busy week, Gov. Tim Walz announces the largest-ever investment in broadband access, responds to economic forecasts for the state, announces appointments and judicial selections and visited Minnesota National Guard soldiers in Kuwait.



