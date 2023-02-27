OUT FOR A WALK

Gov. Tim Walz goes out for a walk with his dog on Feb 25.

 Submitted

Last week Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the National Guard for the big weather system, celebrated news of the reopening of mining operations on the North Shore, signed two bills into law and extended his appreciation to the State Patrol, National Guard and emergency responders for their service during the winter storm.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?