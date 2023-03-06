Gov. Tim Walz signs a bill on Mar. 3, that restores the civil right to vote to individuals who have been convicted of a felony upon their completion of any incarceration imposed and executed for the conviction.
During the last few days in February and the first few in March, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law restoring voting rights to formerly incarcerated individuals, made a statement following the release of the February Economic Forecast, hosted a roundtable discussion with small business owners, released a statement on Eli Lilly’s decision to cap the monthly out-of-pocket cost of insulin and signed a bill providing emergency food shelf funding.
On Feb. 27, Walz released the following statement celebrating the news that Minnesota Management and Budget’s February Economic Forecast showed that Minnesota’s surplus remains stable and the economy continues to grow.
“This is great news for Minnesota and a sign that our economy is strong and growing,” said Walz. “Minnesota continues to have a record-low unemployment rate, one of the most diverse economies in the nation, and is on a path to be the best state in the country to raise a family. Our One Minnesota Budget and today’s forecast outline the historic opportunities we have to invest in education, children, health and safety while lowering costs, cutting taxes and sending checks to Minnesotans across the state. I look forward to continuing this growth and ensuring every Minnesotan benefits from our thriving economy.”
On Feb. 28, Walz hosted a roundtable discussion with small business owners at Mill Creek Life Sciences in Rochester to discuss the state’s plan to support small businesses and economic expansion across the state.
“We know that three out of every four Minnesotans work in a small business. By investing in our small businesses across the state, we’re building a stronger economy for all Minnesotans from the ground up,” said Walz.
Walz released a statement on Feb. 28, on pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly’s decision to cap the monthly out-of-pocket cost of insulin at $35.
“This decision is long overdue but welcome news for Minnesotans. Three years ago, I signed the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act into law to provide relief to Minnesotans struggling to afford their insulin and called on Big Pharma to follow our state’s lead,” said Walz. “Today, Eli Lilly is doing the right thing – no one should be priced out of life-saving medicine.”
On Mar. 1, Walz signed into law $5 million in emergency funding to food shelves in the state.
“Minnesota’s food shelves play an essential role in helping Minnesotans feed their families and ease rising food costs,” said Walz. “As we continue to work to lower costs and make life easier for Minnesotans, this funding will allow food shelves to continue to help working families put food on the table.”
Chapter 11, House File 213 provides $5 million in emergency funding to the Department of Human Services for food shelf programs through Hunger Solutions. As demand for food shelf services rises, this funding will be distributed as quickly as possible.
On Mar. 3, Walz signed into law the largest expansion of voting rights in Minnesota in a half century. The law restores voting rights for over 55,000 formerly incarcerated people in Minnesota. Walz signed the bill alongside legislators, faith, labor and community advocates.
“Minnesotans who have completed time for their offenses and are living, working, and raising families in their communities deserve the right to vote. As a state that consistently ranks among the top three in voter turnout, Minnesota will continue to lead in the fight to protect and expand the right to vote,” said Walz. “I am grateful to the community members, organizers, and legislators who are committed to strengthening the freedom to vote and ensuring every Minnesotan has a voice in our democracy.”
Chapter 12, House File 28 restores the civil right to vote to individuals who have been convicted of a felony upon their completion of any incarceration imposed and executed for the conviction. The bill also requires Department of Corrections or judiciary system officials to provide a written notice and a voter registration application to individuals upon their release from incarceration.
Also on Mar. 3, Walz announced appointments to the Metropolitan Council’s 16 district seats. The district members each represent a geographically defined Metropolitan Council district. The administration also announced appointments to the Board of High Pressure Piping Systems, Board of Nursing, Minnesota State Retirement System Board of Directors, Petroleum Tank Release Compensation Board and Plumbing Board.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone