Gov. Tim Walz signs a bill on Mar. 3, that restores the civil right to vote to individuals who have been convicted of a felony upon their completion of any incarceration imposed and executed for the conviction.

During the last few days in February and the first few in March, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law restoring voting rights to formerly incarcerated individuals, made a statement following the release of the February Economic Forecast, hosted a roundtable discussion with small business owners, released a statement on Eli Lilly’s decision to cap the monthly out-of-pocket cost of insulin and signed a bill providing emergency food shelf funding.



