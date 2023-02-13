COUNCIL OF GOVERNORS

Gov. Tim Walz chaired the Council of Governors’ 26th annual meeting in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 10.

 Submitted - Office of Minnesota Governor

Gov. Tim Walz signed a new clean energy bill, signed a bill that provides funding to hire additional criminal prosecutors expanding the capacity of the attorney general’s office to prosecute violent crime and signed a bill unlocking over $315 million in federally appropriated funds for road improvement in the state.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?