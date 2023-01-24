The past week was a busy one for Gov. Tim Walz. Another budget presentation focused on kids, discussed the Protect Reproductive Options Act (PRO Act) ahead of the House floor debate and vote, made a judicial reappointment and announced a vacancy.
On Jan. 16, Walz and Flanagan recognized Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Minnesota by hosting a public celebration and issuing a proclamation marking the state holiday. The proclamation recognizes the contributions Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. made toward a more just and equitable nation.
“Dr. King’s legacy calls us to serve each other, care for one another, and continue striving toward a more just, equitable, and prosperous society for all,” said Walz. “Today serves as a reminder that the work must continue to organize, advocate and empower the diverse communities that make up Minnesota and the entire country. May we all carry the words and wisdom of Dr. King with us as we work together to move Minnesota forward.”
Lieutenant Gov. Peggy Flanagan also weighed in on the legacy of Dr. King.
“Dr. King’s words and actions were driven by love, faith and a deep commitment to justice - along with a persistent challenge to those who remain apathetic in the face of suffering of their neighbors. Today’s celebration of Dr. King’s life and legacy reminds us all to carry these values with us and recommit to building a state that invests in and lifts up our Black communities and those living on the margins,” said Flanagan. “By investing in things like education, health care, and paid family and medical leave, Minnesota will be on the front lines as we work each day to create a more just, compassionate, and equitable society for Minnesotans in every community of our state.”
On Jan. 17, Walz and Flanagan announced a series of proposals to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids.
The administration said the proposed $12 billion package would lower cost of child care for middle-class families, expand tax cuts and reduce child poverty and would provide the largest investment in public education in state history, including universal school meals and increased access to mental health resources Proposed new state agency will focus on children, youth and families
“As a former teacher, coach and parent, I have made it my mission to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids to grow up. We have a historic opportunity to take bold action to deliver for Minnesotans and we’re putting forward a budget that meets the moment,” said Walz. “For a middle-class family with young kids, this budget would cut the cost of child care by thousands. For kids across the state, it will reduce their chances of living in poverty. And for our students, it will provide the single-largest infusion of state funding in history, allowing them to provide every student, in every neighborhood, a world-class education.”
The key goals include expanding access to child care and early learning, supporting working families and reducing child poverty, providing a world-class education and ensuring no child goes hungry, prioritizing mental health and wellbeing and proposing a new Department of Children, Youth and Families that restructures state government to elevate child, youth and family priorities and funding needs by providing focused leadership in the executive branch.
On Jan. 18, Walz and Flanagan announced the reappointment of the Honorable Patricia J. Milun as a judge of the Minnesota Workers’ Compensation Court of Appeals for a six-year term. Walz also redisegnated her as chief judge.
On Jan. 19, Walz and Flanagan announced a series of proposals to invest in the state’s economic future.
According to the administration, the $4.1 billion package would provide paid family and medical leave, strengthen small businesses and expand Minnesota’s workforce in most critical sectors Climate package grows clean energy workforce; expands solar power and EV infrastructure; protects and restores Minnesota’s natural resources Largest agriculture budget in state history supports local farmers and producers, bolsters biofuels infrastructure, soil health, and emerging farmers
“I’m committed to making sure Minnesota remains competitive in a global economy. From our nation-leading agriculture industries to Minnesota-based companies paving the way for a clean energy economy, Minnesota has one of the most diverse and most resilient economies in the country,” said Walz. “This budget invests in the people and businesses that made our economy strong in the first place, and it protects the natural resources that Minnesotans cherish most. By attracting and building a workforce that makes Minnesota a destination state for teachers, nurses, entrepreneurs, farmers, small business owners and skilled workers, we are building an economy that will remain strong for generations to come.”
Also on Jan 19, Walz and Flanagan joined U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to discuss the Protect Reproductive Options Act (PRO Act) ahead of the House floor debate and vote. The PRO Act passed the House 69-65.
On Jan. 20, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced a vacancy in Minnesota’s First Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Kevin F. Mark. This seat will be chambered in Red Wing in Goodhue County.