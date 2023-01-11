Inauguration

Gov. Tim Walz takes oath of office to start his second term as Minnesota Governor, on Jan. 2.

 Submitted

After taking the oath of office for another four year term, Gov. Tim Walz delivered his second Inaugural Address. Also during the week, Walz shared his excitement and readiness to work alongside the Minnesota House and Senate in the legislative session and made more appointments.



