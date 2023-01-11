After taking the oath of office for another four year term, Gov. Tim Walz delivered his second Inaugural Address. Also during the week, Walz shared his excitement and readiness to work alongside the Minnesota House and Senate in the legislative session and made more appointments.
On Jan. 2, Gov. Walz and Lt Gov. Peggy Flanagan were sworn in for their second term as Minnesota’s Governor and Lieutenant Governor, committing to make Minnesota the best state for children in their inaugural addresses.
"Minnesota: It’s the honor of a lifetime to be your governor. As a small town boy turned soldier, football coach, and high school teacher, my mission as governor has always been simple: Make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids," said Walz.
Flanagan also highlighted some of the administration’s priorities.
"We have an opportunity to continue shaping a government that includes people with lived experience at the decision-making table and invests in the things that matter most: education, economic opportunity, housing, our earth and water, health and safety, children and families," said Flanagan.
Walz also shared his excitement and readiness to work alongside the Minnesota House and Senate to deliver for Minnesota.
"This past election, Minnesotans voted for action. We’re going to work together with the House and Senate to deliver on our shared priorities for Minnesota — from making historic investments in education to leading the nation in ending child poverty," said Walz.
Walz and First Lady Gwen Walz handed out pumpkin blondies to legislators in the House and the Senate to kick off the 2023 Legislative Session on a sweet note.
In addition, on Jan. 3, Flanagan celebrated the start of the session by joining the first ever round dance held in the Minnesota Capitol.
“It was powerful to have the dance in the rotunda of the Minnesota State Capitol. What pure joy to celebrate our Native American legislators and our entire community. I never imagined this would be possible. It’s a brand new day,” said Flanagan.
On Jan. 5, Walz and Flanagan announced appointments to the Commission on Judicial Selection. The governor’s appointees include six at-large members and 20 district members, two from each of the ten judicial districts. Erin Sindberg Porter was recently reappointed as the chair of the commission.
The appointment and reappointments included Sheree Curry of Maple Grove, Patrick Mader of Northfield, Justin Page of Minneapolis, Nathaniel Stumme of Duluth, Joshua Tuchscherer of Lakeville, X. Kevin Zhao of St. Paul, Richard Gorman of Red Wing, David Metzen of Mendota Heights, Julio Zelaya of St. Paul, Robert Gilbertson of Faribault, Dr. Jeffery Boyd of Rochester, Roxanna (Roxy) Gonzalez of Minneapolis, Shawn Judge of Minneapolis, Lynn Johnson of Slayton, Dawn Campbell of Mankato, Daniel Lew of Duluth, Dr. Timothy Myles of Floodwood, Kendra Olson of Elizabeth, Melvin Whitney of Dilworth, Brianna Zuber Beckwith of Glenwood, Timothy Lindberg of Morris, Caleb Dogeagle of Brainerd, Chairman Faron Jackson Sr. of Onigum, Virginia Murphrey of Anoka and Sharon Van Leer of Woodbury.
