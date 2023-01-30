BILL SIGNING

Last spring, hundreds of miners on the Iron Range unexpectedly lost their jobs. Gov. Tim Walz signs a bill into law on Jan. 25, extending unemployment insurance benefits for those affected workers.

 Submitted

Last week Governor Tim Walz brought a state budget proposal forward that the administration is calling the “One Minnesota Budget." The administration also announced a 2023 Infrastructure Plan, signed a bill to support workers on the Iron Range and three candidates were recommended to the administration to fill a judicial vacancy.



