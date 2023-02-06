EDUCATION

Gov. Tim Walz visited Laura MacArthur Elementary School in Duluth on Feb. 1, to highlight a series of proposals in the administration's proposed One Minnesota budget. He also worked on his selfie pictures.

Last week, Gov. Tim Walz signed the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act into law, announced two vacancies in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District, released a statement after the passing of former United States Senator David Durenberger, visited an elementary school to discuss his budget to make Minnesota the best state for kids to grow up and authorized emergency assistance for eight Northeastern and Southwestern Minnesota counties due to damage caused by heavy snowstorms



