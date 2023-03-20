Gov. Tim Walz doubled the funding public safety plan in the proposed budget last week as well as signing a bill into law providing free school meals to all Minnesota public school students in the state. Walz also celebrated Small Business Development Centers Day.
On Mar. 15, Walz celebrated Small Business Development Centers Day in Minnesota, recognizing the integral role they play in helping small businesses and entrepreneurs succeed.
“Small businesses are at the heart of Minnesota’s economy, and we want to see each of them thrive,” said Walz. “Our budget will build on Minnesota’s strong economy and invest in small businesses across the state so that they have the tools and resources they need to succeed.”
On Mar. 16, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced that they have nearly doubled their public safety plan, bringing the total to $550 million to support local governments with public safety. Their revised budget also includes an increase in local government aid, $240 million to replace lead service lines and a $2,500 tax credit for consumers who purchase electric vehicles.
“By investing in local public safety across the state, this budget laser-focuses on ensuring Minnesotans feel safe in their homes, at their schools and in their communities,” said Walz. “With a diverse and growing economy, we have an opportunity to make investments that will improve the health and safety of Minnesotans in every neighborhood, in every community across the state. Let’s get this done.”
Also on Mar. 16, Walz signed a bill into law that will crack down on catalytic converter theft. He also signed into law protections for Native American children and families and funding for the Competency Attainment board and competency attainment services.
“Too many Minnesotans have stories about the danger and financial consequences of having their catalytic converter stolen. This legislation will help protect Minnesotans’ property and bring peace of mind. Those who commit these brazen crimes should know that there will be accountability,” said Walz.
Chapter 15, House File 30 cracks down on catalytic converter theft by only allowing registered scrap metal dealers to purchase catalytic converters and increasing criminal penalties for the illegal possession or sale of catalytic converters. The bill also requires catalytic converters to carry the vehicle identification number of the car it originated from, allowing law enforcement to determine if the car part was purchased lawfully.
In addition, on Mar. 16, Walz also signed a bill that strengthens child welfare protections for Native American families and children.
“Minnesota’s Native American children and families need to have the highest level of protection to prevent unnecessary removals and separation,” said Flanagan. “Today is a joyful day knowing that, through the Minnesota Indian Family Preservation Act, our children’s rights to access their own culture, language, and family will have another layer of protection beyond the Federal Indian Child Welfare Act here in Minnesota.”
The bill affirms the authority of all federally recognized Indian tribes to handle cases of Indian child custody and child placement proceedings and requires social workers to make active efforts to preserve family unity.
On Mar. 17, Walz signed into law a bill providing free school breakfast and lunch for all Minnesota students at participating schools.
“As a former teacher, I know that providing free breakfast and lunch for our students is one of the best investments we can make to lower costs, support Minnesota’s working families, and care for our young learners and the future of our state,” said Walz. “This bill puts us one step closer to making Minnesota the best state for kids to grow up, and I am grateful to all of the legislators and advocates for making it happen.”
Flanagan talked about how humiliating it was when she had to give a different colored meal ticket when she was going to school,
“As someone who grew up with a different colored lunch ticket, I know that there are too many children who go hungry at school and experience shame in the lunchroom,” said Flanagan. “By providing free breakfast and lunch to all students, we are removing stigma in the lunchroom, helping family pocketbooks, investing in the health and well-being of our children, and ensuring that no student goes hungry for any reason. Today is a really good day for our students and families.”
Also on Mar. 17, Walz and Flanagan announced appointments to the Advisory Council on Interstate Adult Offender Supervision; Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board; Commission of the Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing; Council on Disability; Governor’s Workforce Development Board; Minnesota Housing Finance Agency Board of Directors; and State Advisory Council for Interstate Supervision of Juvenile Offenders and Runaways.