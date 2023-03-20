LANDMARK BILL

Gov. Tim Walz signs into law a bill providing free school breakfast and lunch for all Minnesota public school students.

 Submitted

Gov. Tim Walz doubled the funding public safety plan in the proposed budget last week as well as signing a bill into law providing free school meals to all Minnesota public school students in the state. Walz also celebrated Small Business Development Centers Day.



