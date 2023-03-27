Gov. Tim Walz had a busy week in the state legislature signing a physical education standards bill into law, highlighted small businesses in the state, highlighted reading month and made various appointments within the administration.
On Mar. 20, Walz signed into law Chapter 17, House File 112 postponing the next review and revision of the physical education standards from the 2022-2023 school year to the 2026-2027 school year.
In 2017, the Minnesota Department of Education adopted the most recent Society of Health and Physical Educators physical education standards, replacing the National Association of Sport and Physical Education standards. The administration states that by delaying this standards review process it will provide relief to physical education teachers by allowing them to focus on implementing the current standards for students.
On Mar. 21, Walz, Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, and House Speaker Melissa Hortman announced that they have reached an agreement on key budget decisions, taking a major step toward finalizing the two-year state budget. The agreed-upon budget framework includes investments for kids and families, the largest tax cut in state history and funding to improve health and safety.
“Whether it’s ensuring every kid can eat breakfast and lunch at school or passing $100 million in tax cuts, this has been the most productive legislative session in a generation – and we’re not letting our foot off the gas,” said Walz. “This agreement moves us closer to ending child poverty and putting the state surplus directly back into Minnesotans’ pockets. I’m grateful for the long hours and close collaboration of our legislative partners to put together this budget.”
The agreement, typically not reached until near the end of the legislative session, includes the following targets. Committee chairs will finalize the components of the budget areas:
- $2.2 billion for K-12 education and pre-kindergarten.
- $1.178 billion for children and families.
- $100 million for broadband expansion.
- $1 billion for housing.
- $255 million for energy and climate.
- $650 million for public safety.
- $2.3 billion for infrastructure projects.
- $3 billion in tax cuts, the largest in state history.
On Mar. 22, in celebration of Reading Month, Walz unveiled the first ever Little Free Library in the State Capitol. With more than 1,600 book titles banned or restricted by other states last year, the Little Free Library celebrates books and helps to ensure they remain accessible in Minnesota.
“In Minnesota, we are focused on investing in education, our future, and children and families across the state. We’re not in the business of taking books away from kids and schools – and we certainly don’t believe in banning books that tell our history,” said Walz. “This Little Free Library is one way we’re doing our part to ensure books remain accessible to teach, tell our story, and inspire the next generation of readers in Minnesota.”
Also on Mar. 22, Walz announced the appointments of Sarah Hudleston and Matthew Frank as district court judges in Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District. The seats will be chambered in Minneapolis in Hennepin County. Hudleston will be replacing the Honorable M. Jacqueline Regis and Frank will be replacing the Honorable Nicole A. Engisch. Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District encompasses Hennepin County.
On Mar. 23, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced that it is recommending five candidates for consideration to fill two vacancies in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District. The vacancies occurred upon the resignation of the Honorable Bethany A. Fountain Lindberg and the retirement of the Honorable Ellen L. Maas. These seats will be chambered in Buffalo in Wright County and Pine City in Pine County.
On Mar. 24, Walz announced appointments to the Board of Marriage and Family Therapy; Board of Social Work; Commission of the Deaf, Blind and Hard of Hearing; Council on Disability; Interstate Medical Licensure Compact Commission; Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission; and State Advisory Council on Early Childhood Education and Care.
Also on Mar. 24, Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan visited Milkjam Creamery and Wrecktangle Pizza to try the Women's History Month featured flavor "Peggy Flanagan" ice cream and the award-winning pizza.