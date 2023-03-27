LITTLE LIBRARY

Gov. Tim Walz unveiled the first ever Little Free Library in the State Capitol. With more than 1,600 book titles banned or restricted by other states last year, the Little Free Library celebrates books and helps to ensure they remain accessible in Minnesota.

Gov. Tim Walz had a busy week in the state legislature signing a physical education standards bill into law, highlighted small businesses in the state, highlighted reading month and made various appointments within the administration.



